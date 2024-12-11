Piers Morgan Rips Into Taylor Lorenz as She Giggles About Healthcare CEO's Death
Tipsheet

Trump Should Consider Pulling His Surgeon General Nominee

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 11, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s time that Donald Trump consider pulling his surgeon general nominee. The president-elect selected Dr. Janette Nesheiwat. Nesheiwat and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), nominated as our next labor secretary, are atrocious picks. I said that of the two, Ms. Chavez-DeRemer should go, but now both should be nuked from orbit. Why not? We just won an election. Trump has no election after this, and he should go back to the drawing board, especially with Nesheiwat, who is the medical embodiment of everything we voted against in November.

We already covered how she was a big proponent of the Fauci COVID protocols. We forgot about the videos about gender. She says that babies are assigned their gender at birth, along with mumbo gumbo about adolescent transgender suicides being through the roof compared to that of their peers who don’t dabble in this stuff: 

It might be time to pull the plug on this one.

