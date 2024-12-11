Trump Should Consider Pulling His Surgeon General Nominee

It’s time that Donald Trump consider pulling his surgeon general nominee. The president-elect selected Dr. Janette Nesheiwat. Nesheiwat and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), nominated as our next labor secretary, are atrocious picks. I said that of the two, Ms. Chavez-DeRemer should go, but now both should be nuked from orbit. Why not? We just won an election. Trump has no election after this, and he should go back to the drawing board, especially with Nesheiwat, who is the medical embodiment of everything we voted against in November.

Trump's pick for Surgeon General, Janette Nesheiwat, praised Facebook for censoring anti-vaccine information, adding that she will "hope and pray" other social media companies do the same. pic.twitter.com/Zqpz6ktLWs — TechJudge (@techjudge) November 23, 2024

Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General, Dr, Janette Nesheiwat, has this disqualifying video where she’s advocating for lockdowns and wearing a mask.@DoctorJanette needs to clarify this position or @realDonaldTrump needs to rescind her nomination.pic.twitter.com/ccDiO8jmFy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 23, 2024

Wearing masks OUTDOORS can prevent Covid transmission, even if you're OUTSIDE walking ALONE, according to an April 2020 interview with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, who was recently announced as the Surgeon General nominee.pic.twitter.com/QzuX2FmgqL — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 25, 2024

I am going to be BRUTALLY honest…



I am supremely DISAPPOINTED in @realDonaldTrump pick for Surgeon General, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat @DoctorJanette.



I am NOT going to be silent about it.



WHO the hell thought it was a good idea to suggest that a woman that praised the COVID death… pic.twitter.com/JJY0FG61Rk — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) November 23, 2024

Trump's pick for Surgeon General, Janette Nesheiwat, promoted all of Fauci’s Covid recommendations, including masking children.



How the hell did he pick her and why? pic.twitter.com/Q0kQsoEtcs — They are all corrupt (@GOP_is_Gutless) November 27, 2024

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat bashes Dr. Joseph Ladapo because Ladapo followed scientific evidence that masks don’t work.



Nesheiwat should withdraw. She’s not a leader. She’s a sheep. She mindlessly parroted “the experts” covid tyranny.



Actual leadership is Ladapo. pic.twitter.com/L6iUn6jWpS — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 24, 2024

We already covered how she was a big proponent of the Fauci COVID protocols. We forgot about the videos about gender. She says that babies are assigned their gender at birth, along with mumbo gumbo about adolescent transgender suicides being through the roof compared to that of their peers who don’t dabble in this stuff:

Trump’s pick for Surgeon General, @DoctorJanette, says babies have their gender ASSIGNED at birth, and is pushing the lie of high suicides for ‘transgender’ adolescents, comparing them to ‘c*sgender’ peers.



She actually uses that language.



Her numbers are a fiction, just like… pic.twitter.com/NPqkJfRJta — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) December 10, 2024

It might be time to pull the plug on this one.