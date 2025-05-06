Yeah, Libs Would Melt Down If the Trump Administration Did This Regarding Deporting Hamas Supporters

Sorry to come back to this, but it’s something worth pondering. I don’t think this will ever become policy regarding the deportation of Hamas supporters from our country. Still, Mike Davis, a former law clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch and legal commentator, pitched something on Laura Ingraham’s show in April, which dealt with naturalized American citizens who participated in this mayhem.

Davis is unapologetic in his views, which makes him wildly entertaining on social media. On this matter, he said that the Trump administration could go about a de-naturalization process for these Hamas supporters before a possible deportation. Davis said this method is feasible for up to ten years for any naturalized citizen who is found to be a supporter of Hamas. Talk about the nuclear option regarding deportations, huh (via RealClearPolitics) [emphasis mine]:

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS: Joining me now, Mike Davis, president of The Article Three Project, former clerk for Justice Gorsuch. Mike, now this is not a federal judge. Immigration judges are separate from the federal court system and his lawyers late today said, this is not the end of the road. We're going to file in federal court in New Jersey. Well, how do you think this is going to go on the federal level after this immigration judge ruled as she did today? MIKE DAVIS, PRESIDENT, THE ARTICLE THREE PROJECT: Well, President Trump campaigned on the fact he's going to secure our border, and he's going to deport illegal immigrants, particularly those who support Hamas. And that's exactly what President Trump is doing here. Not only does he have that power, that duty under our immigration statutes that have been on the books for 70 plus years, he also has that duty as commander in chief to make sure we do not have these dangerous individuals in our country. INGRAHAM: Well, ACLU's, executive director today, before this ruling came out, said this is a clear attack on the First Amendment. Mr. Khalil is a permanent resident. He's not an illegal immigrant. He's married to an American citizen, is about to have a baby, and this clearly is just punishing speech that is unpopular. Your response to that. DAVIS: Well, you can actually denaturalize American citizens who are naturalized if they are Hamas supporters up to 10 years after they were naturalized. So, if you can do that to naturalized citizens, you can certainly get rid of these -- these residents.

Mahmoud Khalil is set to be deported after his ongoing pro-Hamas antics at Columbia University. He missed the birth of his child. No one cares about pro-terrorist scum. A district judge ruled he could be shipped out of there, though the federal courts stayed the motion to see if his arrest and detention were legal.