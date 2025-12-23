President Trump Takes a Victory Lap Over Fantastic GDP Growth

Earlier, we told you the great news that the U.S. Q3 GDP numbers had dropped. The report was delayed thanks to the Democrats and their Schumer Shutdown, but we're still happy.

GDP skyrocketed +4.3 percent in Q3, the highest since Q3 in 2023.

According to Axios, the U.S. economy shrank 0.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, but rose to 3.8 percent in the Q2. They said this number indicates economic "momentum heading into the final quarter of the year, a bragging point for the Trump administration that is seeking to sell its economic agenda."

And bragging is exactly what President Trump is doing.

🚨 JUST IN - PRESIDENT TRUMP takes HUGE victory lap: "Q3 GDP came in at 4.3%, BLOWING PAST expectations of 3.2%. 60 of 61 Bloomberg Economists got it WRONG, but “TRUMP,” and some other Geniuses, got it right."



"The SUCCESS is due to Good Government, and TARIFFS. Consumer… pic.twitter.com/udeUKmAo3M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2025

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote, "Q3 GDP came in at 4.3 percent, BLOWING PAST expectations of 3.2 percent. 60 of 61 Blomberg Economists got it WRONG, but 'TRUMP,' and some other Geniuses, got it right. The SUCCESS is due to Good Government, and TARIFFS. Consumer spending is STRONG, Net Exports are WAY UP, imports and Trade Deficits are WAY DOWN, and there is NO INFLATION! Because of my Tax Bill (THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL) and TARIFFS, INVESTMENT IS SETTING RECORDS. The Trump Economic Golden Age is FULL steam ahead — 'You haven't seen anything yet!' Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

National Economic Council (NEC) Director Kevin Hassett also cheered the report.

NEC Director Kevin Hassett on the GDP report: “It’s really a fantastic number and it’s a great Christmas present for the American people.”



“President Trump’s trade agenda is working.” pic.twitter.com/bU4obEDplF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 23, 2025

"It's really a fantastic number, and it's a great Christmas present for the American people," Hassett said. "And, you know, I would say that the headline for me is two things: I think the big macro trends that we're seeing in these numbers are, first off, all that President Trump's trade agenda is working...and the other thing, which I think is a big macro thing that we're seeing, is that the artificial intelligence productivity boom is clearly in the data."

"We went back and looked at every Bloomberg forecast for the main numbers since September, and found that on average we outperformed the forecast 94 percent of the time," Hassett added. "So if 94 percent of Wall Street economists are getting the macro trends wrong, they need to start to think about, hey, you know, maybe Trump's policies are actually way better than we thought. And maybe the fake news that says all these terrible things about Trump policies should reconsider and, you know, grab their pencils and redo their economics."

This news comes on the heels of a great report about inflation last week. Prices rose by 2.7 percent, less than economists expected and down from about three percent in September. Both CNN and CNBC were forced to admit that the news was good for Americans, and that 2.7 percent inflation was the lowest in four years.

"I was surprised. It was a better number than anyone was expecting," said Harvard economics professor Ken Rogoff. "It was positive news. There's no other way to spin it."

