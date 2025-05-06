VIP
If There's Anyone That Deserves a Military Parade, It's Donald J. Trump
Can We Pay Liberals to Leave Too?
Young Trumpian Conservatives Are Like the Young Reagan Conservatives of Yesterday
Price Controls for Medicine Have a Devastating Cost
'Trump Knows…' Eclipses the Iconic Bo Jackson Commercial 'Bo Knows…'
Can the West Win Wars Again?
Securing Digital Dignity: A New Line of Defense for Americans
Ignore the Elites — President Trump’s Housing Plan Is Working
From the Gridiron to the Rose Garden — America’s Comeback Starts Here
Small Businesses Aren’t Hiring - Because Big Cronyism Is Eliminating Them
WNBA Player Bows to Woke Agenda, Cries 'White Privilege' Despite Being No. 1...
Pete Buttigieg Said What About Black Babies?
Trump Admin Ends Biden’s Free Ride, Restarts Student Loan Collections for Millions in...
Catholic Charter School Case Based on Religious Liberty, Oklahoma Education Official Says
Tipsheet

This Headline Sort of Guts The Washington Post's Pulitzer Win for Covering the Trump Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 06, 2025 1:25 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

I don’t know why we’re handing out Pulitzer’s over this story. I’m not arguing against the story. Donald Trump’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, was one of the most notable events in political history in at least a generation: a presidential candidate was shot, with the Secret Service was later exposed as having egregious lapses in security. We still know next to nothing about shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. Yet, The Washington Post won a Pulitzer for their coverage (via WaPo): 

Advertisement

Jabin Botsford thought he was hearing fireworks until he saw Donald Trump fall. He immediately knew he needed to switch cameras — he was wielding his longer lens, but the once and future president of the United States had been shot just several feet in front of him, and the photographer was determined to get closer to the action. 

“We all just reacted,” Botsford recalled Monday. “I went forward. If this massively historic moment — maybe the most historic moment I will ever witness — is going to happen 10 feet in front of me, I’m going to get a good picture of it.” 

There are too many stories of photographers who miss important moments, he added, and “I didn’t want to be one of them.” He didn’t even comprehend his own personal peril until 30 minutes later, after the chaos abated, when he called his wife. 

Botsford’s startling images of that day — including a bloodied Trump raising a fist as Secret Service agents swarmed him and the candidate’s black dress shoe abandoned on the red-carpeted stage — contributed to The Washington Post’s team coverage of the July 13 assassination attempt at a Butler, Pa., campaign rally. That work was recognized with the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news on Monday — one of two Pulitzers awarded to The Post for its journalism in 2024. 

So, why did you all sanitize this assassination attempt to hell when it happened? 

The Post’s headline for the incident: “Trump taken away after loud noises at rally.”

Recommended

Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

It featured the image of him shot through the ear. And it wasn’t just The Washington Post—every major outlet, including Fox News, decided to play stupid that day. 

Anyways, congrats on the Pulitzer, WaPo, I guess, for those series of stories that you obviously didn’t want to write or be true because you knew this incident would seal the deal for Trump in the 2024 election, and it did.

"Loud noises." Good Lord, people. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs
Pete Buttigieg Said What About Black Babies? Sarah Arnold
All GOP Senators Have to Do Is Not Be Dumb, So We’re in Trouble Kurt Schlichter
Trump Admin Ends Biden’s Free Ride, Restarts Student Loan Collections for Millions in Default Sarah Arnold
The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now Matt Vespa
Big Changes Are Coming to the White House...and Trump Says He'll Pay for It Himself Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs
Advertisement