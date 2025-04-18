New York Governor Drops Bizarre Line About Eggs Before Easter

Kath Hochul is lucky to be the governor of New York. Any other state wouldn’t elect her to be dogcatcher. Was this a slip of the tongue or do people actually believe that the chief executive of the Empire State wouldn’t be able to purchase eggs for Easter. Yes, she mentioned that about an Easter egg roll event. Ms. Hochul’s family made more than $1 million last year—it’s just not believable. Even New York Democrats were not amused by these remarks (via NY Post):

Gov. Kathy Hochul complained she couldn’t afford eggs for an annual Easter event even though she and her husband raked in more than $1 million last year, tax returns show.

Hochul shelled out the bizarre claim during an interview on Spectrum’s “Inside City Hall” on Monday, where she bashed President Trump for skyrocketing prices for eggs and other goods.

“Heaven help anybody who’s going to use real eggs on Easter,” Hochul told host Errol Louis. “I have an Easter egg roll at the Governor’s Residence, inviting kids from the neighborhood over. I can’t afford them.”

The comments whipped up a frenzy from lawmakers, who returned to the capital Tuesday as state budget negotiations dragged on weeks after an April 1 deadline.

[…]

“She should be more concerned about whether everyday folks can afford eggs and what is she going to do about it,” Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes (D-Brooklyn) said.

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) fumed that the governor was “boneheaded.”

[…]

Kathy Hochul is paid $250,000-a-year as governor while Bill Hochul, a former US attorney and partner at white show law firm Davis Polk, was paid roughly $950,000 last year, according to the filings. The two collected around another $114,000 from dividends and investment income, the documents show.