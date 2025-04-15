Look at Who Could Be Temporarily Helming the IRS Soon

As much as I would like the Internal Revenue Service to vanish, it’s not, so I hope everyone filed their taxes today. The agency is without a commissioner following another shake-up. Recently, the IRS announced it would share tax information from illegal aliens with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a way, the IRS joined the federal patchwork that’s become Donald Trump’s deportation force. Acting IRS Commissioner Melanie Krause resigned following this announcement, so who will lead? Well, how about Biden whistleblower Gary Shapley (via NY Post):

An IRS whistleblower who testified publicly about investigations into Hunter Biden’s taxes is expected to be promoted to IRS acting commissioner, two sources familiar with the plan tell The Associated Press. Gary Shapley, an IRS employee who testified to Congress as Republicans reviewed the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, said he was retaliated against for cooperating in the investigations. In March, Shapley was promoted to Deputy Chief of IRS Criminal Investigations, and another IRS investigator who testified about Biden’s taxes, Joseph Ziegler, was assigned to the Treasury Secretary’s office as a senior adviser for IRS reform. Now, the tax collection agency is planning to name Shapley to one of the highest-ranking roles at the agency — in an interim role — as former Missouri congressman Billy Long awaits a confirmation hearing to lead the agency permanently, the people say. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the plan.

Shapley and fellow IRS agent Joe Ziegler dropped bombshell testimony about pervasive and incessant interference in their investigations into Hunter Biden from the Justice Department under former ‘President’ Joe Biden. It’s part of an ongoing saga of how Joe used the organs of the state to not only go after Donald Trump but protect his crack-cocaine addicted son from federal gun and tax evasion charges. Shapley and Zeigler fended numerous congressional Democrats’ attempts to discredit them during their hearing on the Hill in July of 2023.

This interim appointment is a nice bookmark to this saga.