Tipsheet

Here's What Caused the Latest Shakeup at the IRS

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 08, 2025 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

It might be another administrative homework assignment for the Trump White House. Still, at least, and this is a very preliminary assessment, this government official quit when she felt she couldn’t work for this government in good conscience. At the same time, you’re leaving because the Trump administration wants to deport people who came here illegally. Still, the Internal Revenue Service is undergoing another facelift with the top brass as its acting head quit, as the agency is now working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They’re sharing illegal alien tax information (via WaPo):

The acting head of the IRS plans to resign after being bypassed over a new agreement to share the tax data of undocumented immigrants with Homeland Security personnel, according to two people familiar with the situation. 

Acting IRS commissioner Melanie Krause — the tax agency’s third leader since President Donald Trump’s inauguration — will participate in the deferred resignation program the Trump administration offered to agency employees in recent days, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. 

Disagreements over the agency’s direction also factored into Krause’s decision to leave, the people said. 

Losing three agency leaders in three months is “unprecedented,” one of the people said. “I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this at IRS.” 

Treasury Department officials in recent days sought to circumvent IRS executives so immigration authorities could access private taxpayer information, the people said. Those conversations largely excluded Krause’s input. 

[…] 

“She no longer feels like she’s in a position where she can impact the decision-making that’s happening,” said a person familiar with the situation. “And [she believes] that some of the decisions that are being made now are things the IRS can never recover from.” 

Whatever. At least she’s not remaining in her post and fomenting chaos behind the scenes like we saw systemically during the first Trump presidency.

