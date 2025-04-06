How Obama Destroyed the Democratic Party

It’s the seat of irony: the most popular Democrat in recent memory keeps destroying his party. The Democratic Party base adores Barack Obama, but he’s been the political grim reaper. How can a man who has political skills and the gift of oratory become a cancer to his party? That’s detailed in Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen’s new book, which has become the focal point for news junkies, as it delves deep into the chaos that engulfed the Democratic Party regarding what to do with Joe Biden, his mental state, and the shambolic finish under Kamala Harris. Yet, the work also delves into how the 44th president of the United States inflicted Sherman’s March to the Sea-level destruction on his party as he left public life (via Fox News):

Former President Barack Obama sought to distance himself from the Democratic Party after leaving it in shambles following his departure from the White House, according to a new book. The book, "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," published by William Morrow and Company, claims that Obama was never a Democratic Party loyalist. Instead, the authors allege, Obama curried favor from a group of "Black professionals" for his campaigns, unlike former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former President Joe Biden. Additionally, Obama’s creation of Organizing for Action — a nonprofit that launched in 2012 following Obama’s re-election to advance his legislative priorities — fractured the Democratic Party… "Though Organizing for Action never realized his vision, it competed with the party for power and money," the book said. "He left the Democratic Party far weaker than he found it. Or, as one Black party operative put it, ‘Obama destroyed that s---.’"

There needed to be a rebuilding after the Obama presidency. Again, it is ironic that a man who could carry substantial favor with white working-class voters could decimate his party. We discussed years ago how the Obama butcher’s bill for Democrats across the board was steep. The man whom Republicans couldn’t beat also ended up being the undoing of numerous Democratic Party operations nationwide. At the state level, it was a nightmare.

Under President Obama, Democrats have lost 900+ state legislature seats, 12 governors, 69 House seats, 13 Senate seats. That's some legacy. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 4, 2015

Has it been rebuilt? Is the Democratic Party a viable national entity right now? No. They’re more than ever a coastal and urban-based party that cannot win national elections, and it’s getting worse daily. The party is in its worst shape in 50 years, dragged down by taking illiberal or otherwise bizarre positions on public policy issues. The two families who tried to stop the bleeding were the Clintons and the Bidens, who ensured that a neo-Trotskyite takeover couldn’t happen. It still could, however, given how insane this party has become.