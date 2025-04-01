Here's What's Driving Trump's Approval Numbers
The Atlantic Got Caught Lying Again. This Time on a Deportation Fake News Sob Story.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 01, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Atlantic thought they could get a scalp with the Signal story involving top Trump officials discussing anti-Houthi operations. That chat, which was held on an encrypted, government-approved messenger app, accidentally added the publication’s editor and notorious anti-Trump writer Jeffrey Goldberg, who claimed classified information was divulged. It was not, and no one cared because we know the publication peddled in myth. The DC bubble is not the people. It barely dented Trump’s approval rating. When the usual anti-Trump critics come to full froth, it’s usually over nothing. Again, the people know Trump now; these stories aren’t going to work, especially when they’re soaked in lies. 

So, imagine our surprise when this deportation sob story in The Atlantic turned out to be fake news trash. It’s another piece of propaganda aimed at trying to dent the immensely popular mass deportation policy Trump has initiated. Some father was taken off the streets and deported. Yeah, first, he’s an illegal alien. Second, he’s not some father: he’s a member of MS-13, which was buried in the story. This man was also cited by the courts as a danger to public safety six years ago:

Court filings show Abrego Garcia came to the United States at age 16 in 2011 after fleeing gang threats in his native El Salvador. In 2019 he received a form of protected legal status known as “withholding of removal” from a U.S. immigration judge who found he would likely be targeted by gangs if deported back. 

Abrego Garcia, who is married to a U.S. citizen and has a 5-year-old disabled child who is also a U.S. citizen, has no criminal record in the United States, according to his attorney. The Trump administration does not claim he has a criminal record, but called him a “danger to the community” and an active member of MS-13, the Salvadoran gang that Trump has declared a Foreign Terrorist Organization. 

It's like the Venezuelan soccer player and the gay barber who got deported. The media takes their sob stories as fact when it turns out both were members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang designated as a foreign terror group. The media remains laughably inept at trying to tear down this administration. They’ve been attempting for nearly a decade and can’t get Trump, who will always beat them. 

He owns them. Full stop. 

The deportations continue. They will not stop and keep packing those planes. Even if they’re not criminal illegal aliens, all who get caught should be deported. 

Adios. 

Also, nice job, Atlantic. You guys really are the point of the lance in spearing what’s left of the legacy press's credibility.

