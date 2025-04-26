They Did It Again: Trump Set Another Trap for Dems on Rogue Judges
Tipsheet

Nancy Mace Blasts Clemson’s 15-Gender Lunacy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 26, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) is turning up the heat on Clemson University after the school reportedly rolled out a form that offered 15 different gender identity options. Mace didn’t mince words, declaring that South Carolina would follow the science and “not some radical, woke, leftist, lunatic ideology.” She also blasted the taxpayer-funded institution for promoting radical gender politics instead of focusing on academic excellence.

In a social media post on Friday, Mace put Clemson on the map for offering a health portal menu that included terms such as "genderqueer," "two-spirit," "cis female,” and "cis male.” Stating “not on my watch,” the Congresswoman took it a step further from just venting online. 

“Hey, everyone, just learned this morning from Libs of TikTok, not from your state legislature, that Clemson University in South Carolina has 15 genders on one of their applications,” Mace said. “We want to make sure South Carolina is following science and not some radical, woke, leftist, lunatic ideology. Not on my watch.”

She posted a video of her calling the university and leaving a voicemail to Clemson President Jim Clements, putting the administration on the spot. Not holding back, Mace clarified that state-funded universities should recognize that there are only two genders if they want to keep receiving taxpayer money. 

“If it were up to me, and Clemson University claimed there were 15 genders, they wouldn’t get a single dime from the state of South Carolina,” she warned. “I just had this issue with USC, and I would like to make sure that you guys are following suit.”

“Cis is a slur," Mace clarified, adding that "Women are women, men are men.”

In a video posted a few hours later, Mace confirmed that the university had taken down the form with 15 different gender options. 

