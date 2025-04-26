They Did It Again: Trump Set Another Trap for Dems on Rogue Judges
Tipsheet

MSNBC Melted Down Over FBI Agents Arresting a Judge Who Likely Broke the Law

Matt Vespa
April 26, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Judge Hannah Dugan will be the story for the next few days. It’s not a big deal: the woman likely broke the law. She allegedly tried to help an illegal alien who was charged with domestic abuse escape immigration officers. It didn’t work. She got arrested by federal agents while the illegal was caught shortly thereafter. Lady, that is not your job.

And like most liberals, MSNBC was aghast that someone who was accused of committing a crime got arrested. That’s what happens in this country, in case you forgot, fellas. If you break the law, the cuffs come out. There’s no sugarcoating it, but NBC News’ Ken Dilanian wondered if it was necessary to arrest the judge:

Liberals obsess about optics, while normal people care about the law being enforced. These individuals have a long way to go in terms of sounding familiar to voters.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley might have had the hall of fame reaction. I don’t mean that in a good way: “I couldn’t believe what I had seen and was horrified by the actions of the FBI coming onto our county courthouse grounds, literally going after a sitting judge who’s not a flight risk."

'Our judges should be allowed to break the law' is quite the stance, Democrats.

 You people are beyond lost.

