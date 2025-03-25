There's a DOGE Update on Dead People Getting Social Security
Let's Go Line-by-Line About How the Dems Are Totally Screwed Right Now
The One Passage From This NYT Piece That Should Send a Chill Down...
Why This Episode of Piers Morgan's Show Last Week Was Beyond Shocking
Of (Transgender) Mice and (‘Food Justice’) ‘Men!’
VIP
Atlantic Journalist Claims Trump Administration Officials Accidentally Included Him in Pri...
VIP
A University System Tried to Ban Drag Shows on Campus. Here's What Happened...
The Trump Effect: White House Touts Latest Investment Announcement From Hyundai
Hochul's Position on State Cooperation With ICE Shows 'Democrats Have Learned Nothing'
Rollins Points Out When the Media Suddenly Started Caring About High Egg Prices
Suspicious White Powder Found at Fani Willis' Office
One Week Away: Crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court Election With National Implications
Congress Has an Opportunity to Make a Lasting Impact on the Second Amendment
Trump Claps Back at Greenland PM for Calling U.S. Delegation ‘Aggressive’
Tipsheet

The Crucial Detail That's Missing in the Hegseth Signal Chat Saga

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 25, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

When I first read the story, there was a sense of dread: top Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, had somehow added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg onto a group chat on the encrypted messenger app Signal. How and why are unanswered questions, but there must be accountability for this trip-up. This chat was candid about certain foreign operations, specifically countering the Houthi threat, another failed initiative of the Biden administration. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz was also on these communications—the fact that Goldberg, the father of the losers and suckers lie 2020 and the recent ‘Trump loves Nazi generals’ myth, got added to this chat is unfathomable. 

Advertisement

It's a lengthy piece; some officials are cast in a good light despite this oversight, and others are not so much. That’s not important. Trump officials authenticated the chat. It caused a stir among the liberal media and the anti-Trump losers who now support Democrats. Hillary Clinton even chimed in, someone who, regardless of the situation, should keep her mouth shut, as she conducted all official State Department business through an unsecured server that wasn’t approved and got hacked by foreign adversaries. And yes, classified documents went through that server. Ms. Two-time presidential loser, it’s possible to hold the position that both instances are terrible

The outstanding question, besides how they allowed some fake news reporter into this chat, is whether secret war plans were shared. That’s what Goldberg alleges: “The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans.” He claims he saw them but won’t print them because that would be a disclosure of classified documents. I wouldn’t trust Jeff as far as I could throw him—too many times, he’s penned fake news. The Trump administration has confirmed the chats are real, but the secret war plan angle wasn’t even touched. 

Recommended

Neil Gorsuch's Former Law Clerk Cooks Judge Who's Screwing Around With Trump's Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's a horrible, unforced error, but Watergate 2.0 is not. CNN’s Scott Jennings went line-by-line about how this is really a lot of noise regarding state secrets.

One, Signal was already installed on several devices used by those involved. They knew there was another platform to disclose and discuss highly classified materials. We don’t know if war plans were discussed. We do know that we have an administration working on something substantive on the Houthi threat. 

Tony Kinnett of the Daily Signal: 

I've read the Atlantic article & Signal messages twice, top to bottom. Most of those on social media ringing alarm bells and repeating talking points have not. 

Should Goldberg have been added to the chat? No. 

Did Goldberg gain access to "secret" information? Kind of. He found out we'd strike the Houthis two hours early. 

What Goldberg & the Atlantic are calling TOP SECRET "war plans" is a massive embellishment—any butterbar fresh out of ROTC could tell you that. These aren't war plans. These aren't even school board notes. 

They're "Ok, we're ready to do that thing everyone knew we were going to do? Yep? Neat. Also Europe sucks." 

Watergate this is not. It's a final, informal check-in after things are already planned/assigned. 

Advertisement

And no, this isn’t some major win for the legacy press. It’s barely been 24 hours, and this story has already peaked. It is starting to fizzle out because there’s nothing there regarding what liberals want to exist, which is a massive security breach along the lines of the damage Robert Hanssen did at the FBI. I bet this story will be out of the cycle by next week. There will be no shortage of attempts to keep it in the cycle, though, but this publication and its author have penned too many fake news stories for it to be believable.

Advertisement

Last note: In case the Democrats start ripping those for using Signal, we have receipts.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Neil Gorsuch's Former Law Clerk Cooks Judge Who's Screwing Around With Trump's Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Let's Go Line-by-Line About How the Dems Are Totally Screwed Right Now Matt Vespa
There's a DOGE Update on Dead People Getting Social Security Katie Pavlich
Yeah, About That Innocent Soccer Player Who Supposedly Isn't a Tren de Aragua Member... Matt Vespa
The One Passage From This NYT Piece That Should Send a Chill Down the Spines of Dems Matt Vespa
Why This Episode of Piers Morgan's Show Last Week Was Beyond Shocking Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Neil Gorsuch's Former Law Clerk Cooks Judge Who's Screwing Around With Trump's Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Advertisement