VIP
Tipsheet

Why Bernie Sanders Almost Walked Out of an Interview With ABC News Over Question About Chuck Schumer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 24, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

 

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was unhappy with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl for asking about Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). The Senate Democrat leader has been getting kicked in the teeth ever since he caved on the budget fight. The Vermont leftist threatened to walk out of the interview. Karl asked if he wanted to see left-wing firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) join the Senate: 

“Would you like to see her join you in the Senate?” Host Jonathan Karl asked. 

The question struck a nerve with Sanders, becoming increasingly agitated despite praising Ocasio-Cortez just moments earlier. 

“Ok, thanks. No, I ask you - you wanna do nonsense? Do nonsense. I don't wanna talk about inside Beltway stuff. I don't want to talk about this. I got 32,000 people,” Sanders hit back. 

It’s not hard to see why he got upset. First, he’s trying to cast off the Democrats in disarray narrative, which isn’t working. Second, he’s on Chuck Schumer’s leadership team. His endorsing a primary challenge to Schumer would lead to a total bloodbath, as Politico’s Rachael Bade noted, but she also said that the horse had left the barn on that topic. The Democrats are totally fractured:

