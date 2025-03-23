The Gaslighting Is Not Working
Bernie Sanders Storms Out of Interview When Asked About AOC's Senate Ambitions

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 23, 2025 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

During a recent interview, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) visibly lost his patience when asked about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), labeling the question as "nonsense." The 83-year-old socialist, who has long championed progressive ideals, became increasingly frustrated as the interviewer pressed him on his relationship with the “squad” member. Sanders seemed irked by the suggestion that AOC's actions or rhetoric were a source of tension within the left. His outburst highlights a growing divide within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party as younger, more radical voices like Ocasio-Cortez push the boundaries of the political agenda.

During an interview with ABC, Sanders was asked a simple question about AOC possibly running for senate. 

“Would you like to see her join you in the Senate?” Host Jonathan Karl asked. 

The question struck a nerve with Sanders, becoming increasingly agitated despite praising Ocasio-Cortez just moments earlier. 

“Ok, thanks. No, I ask you - you wanna do nonsense? Do nonsense. I don't wanna talk about inside Beltway stuff. I don't want to talk about this. I got 32,000 people,” Sanders hit back. 

“Right now, we have, as I said, just a whole lot of people in the Congress. OK, Jonathan. Thanks," he continued before storming out of his seat. 

Karl mentioned that Ocasio-Cortez had been accompanying Sanders on his nationwide tour. After some off-camera discussion, he persuaded Sanders to sit down for one final question—whether he planned to run for office again.

“Right now, I am very proud that the people of the state of Vermont sent me back to the Senate with 63% of the vote," he responded. "Right now, I'm Vermont's senator. That's what I do, and I'm very happy to do it. I am 83 years of age, so. And I'm tired."

