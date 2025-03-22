Wait, Did the Opening Paragraphs of This NYT Piece Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Dems?

Some might find this troubling, but I enthusiastically support any attempt to “cripple” the Left, as this New York Times piece delves into at length. President Donald J. Trump was the target of a years-long campaign from nonprofits, the Department of Justice, and Democrats to imprison him. It was all-out lawfare—and they failed. If you aim for the king, you better not miss. Given these are undemocratic means to settle election disputes or, worse, interfere in a future election because you’re afraid of the result, these actors should be targeted and smashed.

Advertisement

NYT just casually confirming that much of the left’s apparatus was funded with your tax dollars. https://t.co/m1HUec1mLz — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 21, 2025

The Trump officials asked were more diplomatic, adding that Republicans don’t need to do anything to destroy Democrats, as they’re imploding without outside help. That’s true, but the opening grafs seem to confirm what we’ve known for years about the Left’s political and activist infrastructure in America: it was all paid for by our tax dollars (via NYT):

Executive actions intended to cripple top Democratic law firms. Investigations of Democratic fund-raising and organizing platforms. Ominous suggestions that nonprofits aligned with Democrats or critical of President Trump should have their tax exemptions revoked. Mr. Trump and his allies are aggressively attacking the players and machinery that power the left, taking a series of highly partisan official actions that, if successful, will threaten to hobble Democrats’ ability to compete in elections for years to come. So far, the attacks have been diffuse and sometimes indiscriminate or inaccurate. But inside the administration, there are moves to coordinate and expand the assault. A small group of White House officials has been working to identify targets and vulnerabilities inside the Democratic ecosystem, taking stock of previous efforts to investigate them, according to two people familiar with the group’s work who requested anonymity to describe it.

The rest of the piece goes into detail about the supposedly scary, covert ways the Trump administration is reportedly going to undercut liberal America. Given what we’ve seen with the anti-Trump lawfare, no one cares. No one should care. But the opening lines give the game away and indirectly point to why the political class and the Democrats are so afraid of the Department of Government Efficiency: they’re going to expose the scheme. The pipeline of our taxpayer dollars funding groups and agenda items that are illiberal and against the interests of the American worker. Chuck Schumer is frustrated that more Americans want to keep their hard-earned money, or at least not see it wasted: it’s because they’re the ones who need it to fund their war against us.

We’ve known this for years, but it’s nice to see the Times give the nod. We’re not the crazy ones. We never were.