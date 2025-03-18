The Fake News Media Tried to Create a Sex Scandal Involving Trump. It...
Tipsheet

Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was Absolute Cinema

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will get banned from CNN for a simple reason: he takes their on-air talent to the woodshed. CNN didn’t cut off his mic or end the interview to its credit. The topic of the day for the liberal media relates to the Trump administration, these little district judges who think they’re gods, and their NYT-style op-eds disguised as rulings regarding the deportation of criminal illegal aliens and those this White House has designated foreign terrorists. 

Last week, a little district judge, James Boasberg, ordered deportation flights of Venezuelan terrorists to be redirected back to the U.S. and invalidated the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate deportations. He doesn’t have that authority. This is a judge who is really a DNC operative, running legal interference for those guilty of crimes relating to the Russian collusion hoax. Boasberg’s ruling was unlawful, but the planes were not turned around—they were already over international waters. 

I want to say this administration ignored the ruling because it was unlawful, but this White House is charting a smart course, noting it didn’t ignore or disregard the courts; their jurisdiction doesn’t extend into international waters. It will fight it through the appeals process. But it gives red meat to the anti-Trump clowns who think we’re in a constitutional crisis. In this nine-minute clip, Miller takes CNN's Kasie Hunt to school, delivering an epic lecture on the statutes of the law, how Boasberg’s ruling has no bearing, how it violates the separation of powers, and how to slap down the legacy press in real-time:

If we’re going by Boasberg’s insane interpretation of the executive, the president must run troop deployments through these little district judges. No—that’s not how this works.

Hunt isn't the first of Miller's thrashing of the media; her colleague Brianna Keilar also got taken to the cleaners. 

