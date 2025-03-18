Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was Absolute Cinema

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will get banned from CNN for a simple reason: he takes their on-air talent to the woodshed. CNN didn’t cut off his mic or end the interview to its credit. The topic of the day for the liberal media relates to the Trump administration, these little district judges who think they’re gods, and their NYT-style op-eds disguised as rulings regarding the deportation of criminal illegal aliens and those this White House has designated foreign terrorists.

Advertisement

Last week, a little district judge, James Boasberg, ordered deportation flights of Venezuelan terrorists to be redirected back to the U.S. and invalidated the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate deportations. He doesn’t have that authority. This is a judge who is really a DNC operative, running legal interference for those guilty of crimes relating to the Russian collusion hoax. Boasberg’s ruling was unlawful, but the planes were not turned around—they were already over international waters.

The biggest issue I think Boasberg is not acknowledging is that turning the planes around when foreign governments are already involved in the process and committed themselves to acting pursuant to agreements negotiated, and THEN a district judge is going to upset all that and… https://t.co/EtSXdWxRV1 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 17, 2025

Stephen Miller appears on CNN, engages in real-time fact checking. pic.twitter.com/zlTpARJEqf — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 18, 2025

I want to say this administration ignored the ruling because it was unlawful, but this White House is charting a smart course, noting it didn’t ignore or disregard the courts; their jurisdiction doesn’t extend into international waters. It will fight it through the appeals process. But it gives red meat to the anti-Trump clowns who think we’re in a constitutional crisis. In this nine-minute clip, Miller takes CNN's Kasie Hunt to school, delivering an epic lecture on the statutes of the law, how Boasberg’s ruling has no bearing, how it violates the separation of powers, and how to slap down the legacy press in real-time:

WATCH IN FULL: White House Deputy Chief of Staff @StephenM schools Fake News CNN's @kasie on the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/2TMnKyBLwk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 17, 2025

If we’re going by Boasberg’s insane interpretation of the executive, the president must run troop deployments through these little district judges. No—that’s not how this works.

Kasie Hunt really doesn't stand a chance against Stephen Miller.



Listen to this clip of him walking the CNN anchor through EXACTLY why she and other Democrats are WRONG about President Trump's deportation policies!



"I love being here, but all the outrage that we are seeing from… pic.twitter.com/xD99YVrkUn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2025

Hunt isn't the first of Miller's thrashing of the media; her colleague Brianna Keilar also got taken to the cleaners.

The DOJ responds to Judge Boasberg:



Bondi highlights immediately "the Court lacks the jurisdiction" to interfere with Trump's national security and foreign affairs authority.



They also say Trump's role as Commander in Chief is "not subject to judicial review or intervention." pic.twitter.com/GRuoFALFtr — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) March 17, 2025

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Fake News Media and left-wing judges will stop at nothing to hamstring President Trump and his administration.

Support conservative reporting that exposes their lies and unconstitutional rulings. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.