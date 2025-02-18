VIP
The Establishment Does Not Get a Say Anymore
Top Trump Official Wrecked a CNN Host for Almost 15 Minutes Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 18, 2025 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Trump White House has people who know how to handle the likes of CNN. It’s almost like a prerequisite if you want to be a voice for the administration, which isn’t shocking. Unlike the Biden White House, which had legit morons as their mouthpiece, Trump’s people know how to debate and outmaneuver the fake news narratives that permeate the legacy media.  

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller got into a tussle with CNN’s Brianna Keilar that lasted almost 15 minutes. It got very heated at points where I thought Keilar would end the interview. Miller explained government functions, executive appointments, and how those staffers report directly to the president. There’s this aura of illegality regarding what Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency are doing. That’s precisely wrong—they’re finding wasteful spending everywhere. It’s no shock since DC is a snake pit, but now we have receipts and solid numbers on how the elite have wasted our taxpayer dollars. It’s something that has popular support, even among Democrats

The line that killed me was when Miller said, "I understand that even a temporary interruption in federal employment is a great crisis and catastrophe for you and for CNN."

Miller hit all the points, especially the waste of money spent on illegal aliens. If the media says there’s waste, which some have now begrudgingly admitted, why not celebrate the work DOGE is doing? Trump is cutting spending and driving reforms, but the reaction from the establishment press is so predictable. It’s funny.  

It’s a dead man-walking situation: they know they can’t defend this for much longer, as uprooting wasteful spending and firing do-nothing workers and corrupt staffers are popular actions. The more DOGE works, the harder it becomes for CNN and others to keep peddling the usual narratives without looking utterly ridiculous. 

