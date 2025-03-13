Conservative Radio Host Points Out the Risk Senate Dems Are Taking With This Shutdown Move

We’re on the verge of a government shutdown after Senate Democrats held firm to prevent passing a cloture motion on the House GOP’s continuing resolution to keep the government open for six months. This path gives Congress plenty of time to pass the budget reconciliation package. Short-term CRs won’t cut it, but this is the Democrats’ shutdown. They’re getting a jump on the talking points, but there’s enough tape and idiocy here to cause a backlash.

Anyway, here’s how the Democrats are going to defend this kamikaze act on the Hill:

🚨 IT HAPPENED AGAIN! The people behind Democrats in Congress sent the script to *every* member, and they are now posting THE EXACT SAME THING IN UNISON!



You'll remember that a bunch of Democratic senators posted videos before Trump's Congressional address with the same script.… pic.twitter.com/PDFTJKBTVC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2025

And we have ours, the ‘Schumer Shutdown,’ thanks to the gentleman from New York.

Schumer isn’t smart enough to understand dems not voting to keep the government open will backfire. A shutdown forces only essential employees to work and therefore, proves Trump, Musk and DOGE right about the size of the federal workforce. https://t.co/HNfhkk819f — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2025

From Hugh Hewitt:

If the @SenateDems shutter most of the government by voting down the CR, they will empower President @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk and @russvought to pare the federal government workforce to its genuinely essential size, most of which will be at DOD, CIA, NSA, Homeland Security,… — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) March 12, 2025

If the Senate Democrats shutter most of the government by voting down the CR, they will empower President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Russell Vought to pare the federal government workforce to its genuinely essential size, most of which will be at DOD, CIA, NSA, Homeland Security, DOJ. The entitlement checks will still go out but everything else will stop. The employees won’t get paid. And I suspect this time those who are recalled to work eventually won’t get back pay. The president should also keep the lost cost, high value, high visibility stuff like the Washington Monument, Mt. Rushmore parking lot etc. open and not punish the citizenry as President Obama did. But a long shutdown will reveal —in stark terms— what we must have and what can be cut. Don’t be surprised if more than half of the 2.1 million civilian federal employees never come back to work. Don’t be surprised if the Article II authority of the president comes into full play and appropriate and constitutional use. In short, this is a potentially pivotal moment for a big and lasting breaking with an out-of-control federal bureaucracy. I hope President Trump takes full advantage of the unhinged politics of the left that have taken over the Democrats and uses their break with mainstream America to do a fundamental reset of constitutional government.

House Democrats warning Senate Democrats not to vote for GOP spending bill — as many Senate Dems torn with shutdown looming.



Pramila Jayapal warning of a “backlash” for Senate Dems who vote for it.



“They should refuse to allow this bill to pass in the Senate,” she told me.



If… pic.twitter.com/3n0Bs4MCUp — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 12, 2025

Good luck defending this, guys.