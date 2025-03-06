The Law Firm That Laundered the Russia Hoax Has Been Stripped of Security Clearances

The law firm that produced the Steele dossier on behalf of the Clinton campaign and laundered the Russia hoax against President Donald Trump during his first term no longer has access to classified or sensitive U.S. government information.

"This is an absolute honor to sign. What they've done is just terrible. It's a weaponization, you could say weaponization against a political opponent, and it should never be allowed to happen again," Trump said before signing an executive order stripping the firm of security clearances.

🚨 NEW: President Donald J. Trump signs an executive order suspending the security clearances for employees at Perkins Coie — which played a key role in the Russia hoax.



More background on Perkins Coie courtesy of RealClearInvestigations:

Michael A. Sussmann, a partner in Perkins Coie, a law firm representing the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of making false statements to the FBI about his clients and their motives behind planting the rumor, at the highest levels of the FBI, of a secret Trump-Russia server. After a months-long investigation, the FBI found no merit to the rumor. The grand jury indicated in its lengthy indictment that several people were involved in the alleged conspiracy to mislead the FBI and trigger an investigation of the Republican presidential candidate -- including Sullivan, who was described by his campaign position but not identified by name. The Clinton campaign project, these sources say, also involved compiling a "digital dossier” on several Trump campaign officials – including Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, and Carter Page. This effort exploited highly sensitive, nonpublic Internet data related to their personal email communications and web-browsing, known as Internet Protocol, or IP, addresses.