Is This the End for the Department of Education?

It's not entirely shocking news, but the Department of Education is about to undergo a severe reorganization, the most extensive since USAID was absorbed into the State Department. The offices will be closed tomorrow, citing security concerns, with all staff instructed to vacate the headquarters by 6 pm tonight. The long-term plan is to cut half of its current employees (via CBS News):

Advertisement

Staff at the Department of Education received a notice Tuesday instructing them to leave the building by 6 p.m. local time and informing them that all department offices in Washington, D.C., as well as regional offices, will be closed Wednesday, according to an email obtained by CBS News. The email, from James Hairfield of the Office of Security, Facilities and Logistics, said that the offices will be closed "for security reasons." Staff with approved telework agreements were told they can work from home Wednesday. The email instructed employees to bring their laptops home with them when leaving the office Tuesday. "Employees will not be permitted in any ED facility on Wednesday, March 12th, for any reason," the email said, referencing the Education Department. Offices will reopen on Thursday, "at which time in-person presence will resume," according to the message.

Shelby Talcott at Semafor later tweeted, “Scoop: Per person familiar, "reduction in force" notices for the Education Department are expected to go out today at 6 pm. Nearly half of the department is expected to be eliminated.”

Last week, it was reported that President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order to abolish the Department of Education, though contingent on congressional approval. Lawmakers will be entrusted with doing the heavy lifting on that front.

UPDATE: Layoffs expected today.

From Newsnation's Kellie Meyer: