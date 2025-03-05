Trump Prepares Executive Order That Will Abolish the Department of Education

President Donald J. Trump quipped that Secretary of Education Linda McMahon might not have a job for long. It seems he’s making good on that promise, reportedly drafting the executive order that’s been cooking for weeks: the abolishment of the department. It could be landing tomorrow (via WSJ):

Advertisement

It looks like Trump's executive order on ending the US Department of Education could very well come tomorrow.



It also looks like Congress, not the executive branch, will have to do most of the work, which, constitutionally, is as it should be.https://t.co/7utRAB0o6e



Let's go! — Neal McCluskey (@NealMcCluskey) March 6, 2025

President Trump is expected to issue an executive order as soon as Thursday aimed at abolishing the Education Department, according to people briefed on the matter. A draft of the order, viewed by The Wall Street Journal, directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Education Department” based on “the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law.” The order has been in the works since Trump’s transition. In early February, the Journal reported that administration officials were considering such a move. “The experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars—and the unaccountable bureaucrats those programs and dollars support—has failed our children, our teachers, and our families,” the draft order reads. The draft viewed by the Journal was labeled as “pre-decisional,” suggesting it could change.

The order will likely cause an uproar among Democrats and liberal media figures. We’ll be sure to capture the best moments, but with some of the biggest loudmouths either fired or no longer with their employers, the noise isn’t as loud. It’s still entertaining.