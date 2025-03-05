Trump Gives Hamas One Last Chance in Explosive New Warning
No, Libs, You Shouldn't Celebrate the Recent USDA Decision Against Trump
VIP
When Did Politics Become More Important Than Marriage?
VIP
The Nicolle Wallace Derangement Spikes As the Rest of the Press Unravels Over...
Elon Musk's Suggestion Box
VIP
What Should Happen to Gun Background Check System?
Another Week, Another Disruption from Pro-Hamas Terrorist Sympathizers at Barnard College
RNC Getting Ready for Midterms
Check Out These Responses From Tim Walz and Scott Jennings on Who Leads...
Pardon ‘Would Mean the World,’ Says Pete Rose’s Son
The Trump Administration Is Suing Maine, and the Hits Keep Coming
About That Film That Won Best Documentary at the Oscars
VIP
Major Cuts Are Coming to This Agency
We Have Some Great Data on Trump’s Speech Reaction by America
Tipsheet

Trump Prepares Executive Order That Will Abolish the Department of Education

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 05, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald J. Trump quipped that Secretary of Education Linda McMahon might not have a job for long. It seems he’s making good on that promise, reportedly drafting the executive order that’s been cooking for weeks: the abolishment of the department. It could be landing tomorrow (via WSJ):

Advertisement

President Trump is expected to issue an executive order as soon as Thursday aimed at abolishing the Education Department, according to people briefed on the matter. 

A draft of the order, viewed by The Wall Street Journal, directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Education Department” based on “the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law.” 

The order has been in the works since Trump’s transition. In early February, the Journal reported that administration officials were considering such a move. 

“The experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars—and the unaccountable bureaucrats those programs and dollars support—has failed our children, our teachers, and our families,” the draft order reads. The draft viewed by the Journal was labeled as “pre-decisional,” suggesting it could change. 

Recommended

No, Libs, You Shouldn't Celebrate the Recent USDA Decision Against Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The order will likely cause an uproar among Democrats and liberal media figures. We’ll be sure to capture the best moments, but with some of the biggest loudmouths either fired or no longer with their employers, the noise isn’t as loud. It’s still entertaining. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No, Libs, You Shouldn't Celebrate the Recent USDA Decision Against Trump Matt Vespa
Check Out These Responses From Tim Walz and Scott Jennings on Who Leads Democrats Rebecca Downs
Elon Musk's Suggestion Box Ann Coulter
The Trump Administration Is Suing Maine, and the Hits Keep Coming Rebecca Downs
This May Be the Most Absurd Line From the Democratic Rebuttal to Trump's Speech Leah Barkoukis
The Biggest Losers From Trump's Legendary Address Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
No, Libs, You Shouldn't Celebrate the Recent USDA Decision Against Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement