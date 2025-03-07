Law Professor Had the Perfect Line to Describe Al Green's Censure Yesterday

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) is unapologetic about his disgraceful antics during President Trump’s first joint session of Congress. He was tossed during the address, vows to file articles of impeachment against Trump, and got slapped with a censure motion yesterday. It was a shambolic proceeding, with House Democrats more inclined to put on shoddy summer stock than actual governance. We’re dealing with children who frankly need the belt:

LOL: The House of Representatives voted to CENSURE Rep. Al Green, and Democrats starting SINGING on the house floor in "protest."



Speaker Mike Johnson had to literally SHUSH them.



This is PATHETIC!



🤣 pic.twitter.com/jqt9eMic8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 6, 2025

"This is a really sad day for our institution," Johnson shared on Thursday with Fox News, reminding that what "Representative Al Green did in the midst of the president's speech, as our honored guest to the chamber, was disruptive. He did it intentionally, as everyone saw. I gave him plenty of warnings, and he refused it. It was a deliberative action, it needed to be met with swift punishment, that's the tradition of this place to maintain decorum, and that's what we just did." The speaker went on to mention the breakdown of the vote, 224-198-2. "I can't believe that" 198 Democrats voted against the censure motion, Johnson mentioned. "It was critically important... because we have to maintain the dignity of this place. We're the greatest deliberative body in the history of the world. There's a deep and rich tradition here, and it is violated," he continued. Johnson also stressed just how unprecedented that Green's outburst was. "To our understanding and to our review of history, that was the first time that any member of Congress has ever had to be removed in the middle of a president's address. And it's shameful."

They sang We Shall Overcome—is it the year for cheesy retreads that have lost their relevance? Law professor Jonathan Turley felt the entire debacle showed that the Democratic Party had hit rock bottom.

Faced with the first member to be expelled during a joint session address, the Democrats followed a censure over his disruption by disrupting the business of the House. Johnson showed admirable restraint and put the house into recess... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 6, 2025

...As the Democrats sang "we shall overcome," some may ask how a party can overcome this final surrender to pure rage. The vote reduced the Democrats from federal legislators to the level of graffiti artists. It is all not performative rage. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 6, 2025

“The vote reduced the Democrats from federal legislators to the level of graffiti artists,” wrote Turley.

And that line says it all.