Even CNN Now Admits DOGE's Work Is Popular With Voters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 07, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It’s great to be so ahead of the curve that you know when the liberal media is going to trip over its feet. In late February, the narrative was that the work of the Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk was hurting Donald Trump. It was right around the time when CNN and others were trotting out the fake news narrative that Trump’s approval ratings were dropping like a rock—they’re not.

So, given that the American public LOVED Trump’s address to Congress, CBS News and CNN reported massive support for the president’s agenda to 76 and 69 percent, respectively. You can’t spin that as outliers—Americans want spending cuts and government workers to be fired. The network finally admitted that DOGE and the work they’re doing in DC is popular:

So, please keep screaming into the void, Democrats. Your brand is unpopular, illiberal, and should be illegal.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

