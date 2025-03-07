Even CNN Now Admits DOGE's Work Is Popular With Voters

It’s great to be so ahead of the curve that you know when the liberal media is going to trip over its feet. In late February, the narrative was that the work of the Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk was hurting Donald Trump. It was right around the time when CNN and others were trotting out the fake news narrative that Trump’s approval ratings were dropping like a rock—they’re not.

"The American people are... angry. And they're rising up..."

Polls show Musk/Doge is hurting Trump more than helping.



Trump opponents say Musk & Doge cuts are the top worst thing he's done so far! Twice as many Dems than GOP list Musk/Doge as the top action Trump has taken. pic.twitter.com/1iHAFAUUGQ — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 21, 2025

So, given that the American public LOVED Trump’s address to Congress, CBS News and CNN reported massive support for the president’s agenda to 76 and 69 percent, respectively. You can’t spin that as outliers—Americans want spending cuts and government workers to be fired. The network finally admitted that DOGE and the work they’re doing in DC is popular:

🚨Even CNN is admitting it:



The DOGE efforts by President Trump and @ElonMusk to cut waste, fraud, and abuse out of our federal government are popular with a majority of the American people! pic.twitter.com/XK54QRNyE2 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 6, 2025

So, please keep screaming into the void, Democrats. Your brand is unpopular, illiberal, and should be illegal.

CBS News/YouGov Poll – After Trump’s Speech



- 77% support his plan to cut government waste and spending

- 77% back his immigration and border policies

- 76% approve of Trump’s speech

- 76% approve of removing congressmen who interrupted his speech

- 74% say his speech was… pic.twitter.com/pSOt7R12Ob — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025