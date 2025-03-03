YAF Launches Nationwide Offensive on College Campuses Who Are Defying Trump's Order on DEI Insanity

Colleges that defy President Donald Trump’s executive order on DEI nonsense will not go unnoticed. We know some rebels think they’re above the law because they believe their feelings give them that license—not the case.

Advertisement

People are watching, and one of those groups is Young America’s Foundation, which announced it was filing multiple complaints against higher education institutions nationwide that violated the order. YAF communications chief Spencer Brown announced the multi-pronged assault aimed at excising this woke cancer from these schools:

NEW: @YAF is expanding its nationwide offensive to root out radical and discriminatory DEI programs that violate Title VI, Title IX, and @POTUS executive orders.



On Monday, we filed complaints with @EDcivilrights against four additional schools.



🧵 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 3, 2025

Citing violations of Title VI, Title IX, and executive orders implemented by President Donald Trump, YAF’s latest complaints shine a light on multiple and ongoing civil rights violations at the University of Iowa, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Michigan State University, and Kansas State University. “YAF has long stood for students’ rights and against the radical Left’s indoctrination,” YAF Chief Communications Officer Spencer Brown emphasized. “Now, thanks to President Trump’s policies, we look forward to working with his administration to let freedom ring on American campuses as we expose and help end the discriminatory practices that have long unfairly and unlawfully punished students.” […] At Kansas State University, the school “has retained seemingly all of its DEI personnel but has simply reworked a few titles,” including changing administrator Rana Johnson’s title from “Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging” to “Vice President for Access and Opportunity.” This is a blatant attempt to circumvent federal law. Michigan State University continues to list a whopping 17 “Diversity Centers and Institutes” which warrant investigation as well, and has a strategic plan that aims to “advance equity by eliminating race and ethnicity opportunity gaps across all subgroups of students by 2030.” The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, “forces students to agree with and promote gender ideology as a condition of access to club recognition and benefits,” funds the campus’ notorious “Sex Week,” uses “self-designated ‘pronouns,'” and offers programming on “gender identity” through its “Pride Center.” In addition, UTK’s “Mattering and Belonging Division” is a DEI department by another name. The University of Iowa has a requirement that students express and agree to a “human rights” clause which recognizes sex-based distinctions that are not legitimate under law and institutionalizes a commitment to “affirmative action” in its policy manual. What’s more, the school’s “Division of Access, Opportunity, and Diversity” is yet another DEI office in plain sight, and the fact that the “Office for Institutional Equity” has disciplinary authority over students is alarming. The policies and practices used by these institutions have been discriminatory, inane, and unlawful for years. YAF has routinely challenged and defeated such policies and, under Trump’s second term, the Foundation is eager to work alongside the administration to expose and end these DEI programs.

Happy hunting, YAF.

It's not shocking that some colleges and universities would go this route. Even at the federal level some staffers communicated on encrypted devices, calling themselves ‘Dumbledore’s Army,’ which is now problematic since their hero, J.K. Rowling, is decidedly against the ‘woke’ crowd when it comes to transgender issues, a turnabout that is beyond hilarious.

Conservatives on college campuses, we won the 2024 election. Act like it. Contact YAF or any other conservative student advocacy group and rat out the far-left cesspool trash that’s infecting your campus.