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Shooting in Poland Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Over 10 Wounded

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 07, 2026 2:06 PM
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Shooting in Poland Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Over 10 Wounded
Townhall Media

[Editor's note: This story contains graphic video of a shootout. Viewer discretion is advised.]

Six people have been killed, and more than 10 people were wounded during a shooting in Poland around 3 PM on Saturday in Krakow’s Main Square around 3 PM. 

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Video posted to social media shows a man opening fire on civilians. Then, a police officer appears to confront the man, and both were shot. 

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News Topics GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | TERRORISM | VIDEO
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