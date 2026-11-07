Shooting in Poland Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Over 10 Wounded

[Editor's note: This story contains graphic video of a shootout. Viewer discretion is advised.]

Six people have been killed, and more than 10 people were wounded during a shooting in Poland around 3 PM on Saturday in Krakow’s Main Square around 3 PM.

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Video posted to social media shows a man opening fire on civilians. Then, a police officer appears to confront the man, and both were shot.

🇵🇱 | The Krakow killer opened fire on defenseless, unsuspecting people in the city center. https://t.co/BaWg1J8gaG — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) November 7, 2026

🇵🇱 Shooting in Krakow carried out directly from a car The black car from which the shots were fired moved through city streets A chase began, during which the car crashed into another one, and the shooter was detained https://t.co/zh4sgFl3zm — The Other Side Media (@TheOtherSideRu) November 7, 2026

🚨🇵🇱 New footage shows the moment a Polish police officer confronted the heavily armed Kraków gunman and FIRED at him. The officer was himself seriously wounded during the confrontation. He was facing an attacker equipped with a rifle, military-style camouflage and body armor. SIX people were killed in the shooting, but the officer's intervention helped bring the attack to an end. Now he's fighting for his life in hospital. An extraordinary act of courage. Poland is rooting for him to pull through. Writer: Oliver https://t.co/kl50iT4WhH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 7, 2026

A gunman opened fire on civilians in Krakow's Main Market Square, Poland, at approximately 3 p.m. According to Reuters and Polish police: • 5 people were killed and more than 10 wounded. • The attacker heavily armed with gear drove into the square and fired indiscriminately at civilians. • Police confronted the gunman, who returned fire, wounding 2 officers. • Officers shot and detained the suspect. He was transported to a hospital. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 7, 2026

🚨🇵🇱 Poland's Defense Minister has stepped in to SHUT DOWN claims that the Kraków gunman was a Polish soldier. Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz says the attacker has NEVER served in the Polish Armed Forces and has no military background. The gunman was wearing military-style camouflage, a helmet and protective gear when he opened fire in Kraków's historic Main Market Square. And police found a huge amount of additional WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION inside his car. The death toll has now risen to SIX, with 15 others wounded. Police say he acted alone, but investigators still haven't established his motive. How did someone with no military affiliation acquire so much weaponry? Writer: Oliver https://t.co/cB8QPyixwx — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 7, 2026

Momento em que o terrorista polonês, de 25 anos, abre fogo contra civis no centro de Cracóvia. A polícia polonesa anuncia que 5 pessoas foram mortas e 15 feridas. https://t.co/NVMiO2Wyef — Área Militar (@areamilitarof) November 7, 2026

🇵🇱 The Krakow gunman had a whole arsenal in his car, according to Lesser Poland police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło. He wore military-style clothing and used a military-type rifle, possibly an AR-15. Police found many more weapons and ammunition in the vehicle. The attacker is a 24-year-old Polish citizen from Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski in the Świętokrzyskie region. Police say he acted alone. He fled by car after the shooting, opened fire on officers who pursued him, and was shot and detained on Dietla Street. He is in hospital. The death toll has risen to six, four women and two men. Another 15 people were injured, including two police officers, one of them seriously. Reports that the gunman was a Polish soldier have been denied: according to Wirtualna Polska, he never served in the military. — TheGlobalDecoder (@TGD_06) November 7, 2026

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