So, That's Why We Know So Little About Trump's Assassin

The observation was well-warranted: We know more about Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer, than we do about Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to assassinate President Donald J. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July. Crooks was shot and killed during the attempt, but not after a slew of security breaches and all-around ineptitude from the Secret Service was exposed.

Advertisement

🚨 NYP: Thomas Crooks “may have had accomplice”



Absolutely infuriating that we have no answers 7 months later. pic.twitter.com/PAP0lZk643 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 28, 2025

It was one of the few times where Democrats and Republicans found the Secret Service’s initial reasoning and demeanor after the attempt to be wholly unacceptable. Well, there seems to be a reason why Crooks has evaporated into the ether: the FBI is allegedly suppressing all information about the Trump assassin, which reportedly contains a possible lead on an accomplice. Granted, these aren’t federal investigators, but a private investigator tasked with finding some motive behind this attack. There’s also a congressional committee investigating this matter as well, so at some point, the FBI has to turn over everything if they are stonewalling, and we have a new director, Kash Patel, who isn’t going to deploy evasive maneuvers like previous FBI head Chris Wray (via NY Post):

It’s been almost nine months since a seemingly mild-mannered 20-year-old attempted to assassinate then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a rally in Butler. And we still have no good reason why. Sources told The Post the FBI has obstructed efforts to solve the mystery of why Thomas Matthew Crooks, who left no manifesto, did what he did. It’s left local law enforcement as well as Crooks’ former friends, classmates and teachers frustrated. Those who may know, Crooks’ parents Matthew and Mary, have refused all interviews and remain in their small, three-bedroom home here, sealed off from the world like hermits. Neighbors say they only leave the house at 3 am to buy groceries. […] A veteran private investigator from Erie, Penn., who was hired shortly after the fateful July 13 event at Butler Farm to look into Crooks by a private client, told The Post he believes a “criminal network” was operating with him at the time of the assassination attempt, is still in existence and still wants to kill President Trump. Doug Hagmann, whose team of six other investigators have been working the case for months and have interviewed more than 100 people, said they also conducted extensive geofencing analysis of cell phones and tablets not belonging to Crooks that were found with him at his home, at the rifle range where he took target practice, at the rally and at Bethel Park High School where he graduated in 2022. “We don’t think he acted alone,” Hagmann told The Post. […] Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) — part of a bipartisan task force looking into Crooks’ actions and his death — found that it although a Secret Service sniper took him down with the kill shot, it was a local SWAT officer who made the shot that initially took him down — something the FBI did not report at the time. Higgins, who has also been investigating Crooks’ assassination attempt for months, has not seen Hagmann’s geofencing data but downplayed its significance. He told The Post he believes Crooks acted alone and there was no conspiracy. However, he also said the FBI continually obstructed his investigation.

Higgins’ theory is that Crooks was likely on a prescription drug that made him go insane. We’ll never know since no toxicology tests were ever performed. His family later cremated his body. Yet, this is old FBI nonsense if true. Kash Patel is someone who will set things straight if asked.