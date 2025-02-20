Political Commentator Delivered the Perfect Parable for the DEI Bureaucracy

This event happened in January, but it’s still relevant, especially as the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) nonsense is being swept away like the flood. Political commentator Coleman Hughes, who isn’t a conservative, was invited to speak about speech and race for an academic series hosted by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. Abigail Shrier was also at the event. Hughes spokes about DEI and had the perfect parable about the DEI bureaucracy that’s spot-on and will likely infuriate the Left:

Coleman Hughes brilliantly depicts how DEI programs do not reduce but exacerbate racism:

Coleman Hughes: "They decided to give a cash reward for every person who brought in a dead snake, thinking that, you know, two plus two equals four, all the dead snakes will be gone.

They decided to give a cash reward for every person who brought in a dead snake, thinking that, you know, two plus two equals four, all the dead snakes will be gone. Turns out if you give a cash reward for dead snakes, people will breed snakes and kill them and start snake farms. And it turns out there are way more snakes at the end of this dumb program than there were at the beginning. That's kind of like what DEI Bureaucracies are.

Hughes zeroed in that these initiatives are bred for the ‘Karens’ of the country to manufacture fake racial issues, which he added the University of Michigan was forced to admit.

“So, everything that seems like it's tamping down on the problem is actually exacerbating it,” said Hughes.

If he looks familiar, Hughes was the one who gave The View’s Sunny Hostin fits for not adopting a woke mindset last year. He was trying to say the best way to address racial issues is to attack it at the class level. Martin Luther King. Jr. was an advocate of this approach, as viewing societal issues through class is more inclusive and less likely to be derailed by racial insanity that doesn’t exist. Hostin’s irritation at Hughes, who quickly shreds far-left talking points, was evident. He’s not a conservative, black, and a Columbia University alum. He bucks the narrative, and the Left can’t stand that.

There are poor blacks, whites, Hispanics, and Asians. Policies that entire classes up will bring dividends or at least provide a solid foundation for talks about reform. In Durham, North Carolina, school integration passed when local Klan leader CP Hill realized that being poor was what ailed him, not race. He teamed up with Ann Atwater, a local black activist, to accomplish this, and their story was later turned into a film, The Best of Enemies. That’s a broad overview, but it led CP to leave the Klan for good.