Wait, Did This CNN Host Just Blame the Delta Plane Crash on Trump?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 18, 2025 3:30 PM
We shouldn’t be shocked, but it’s still pure entertainment. If President Trump cured cancer, ushered in a deal of nuclear disarmament among the world’s atomic powers, and grew the economy by 25 percent, he’d still be criticized by CNN. Jeff wrote about the Delta airliner that crashed in Toronto yesterday. Unbelievably, no one was killed. Around 21 people were injured as the plane crashed and flipped upside down. So, with another plane crash, it was time for CNN to insinuate that this air disaster was Donald Trump’s fault because he’s shrinking the size of government, also known as attacking CNN’s viewership.

And not to be outdone, but The View also took the opportunity to blame Trump, Elon Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency over this crash. The Biden administration pushed heavily to have the brain-damaged, the mentally ill, and the borderline mentally challenged recruited into the FAA as air traffic controllers.

Sorry, when a looney toon is in the tower and planes start crashing, that’s not necessarily shocking.

Also, DOGE, Trump, and Elon are doing what 60 percent of Americans support, including Democrats, so cope and seethe, libs.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

