Wait, Did This CNN Host Just Blame the Delta Plane Crash on Trump?

We shouldn’t be shocked, but it’s still pure entertainment. If President Trump cured cancer, ushered in a deal of nuclear disarmament among the world’s atomic powers, and grew the economy by 25 percent, he’d still be criticized by CNN. Jeff wrote about the Delta airliner that crashed in Toronto yesterday. Unbelievably, no one was killed. Around 21 people were injured as the plane crashed and flipped upside down. So, with another plane crash, it was time for CNN to insinuate that this air disaster was Donald Trump’s fault because he’s shrinking the size of government, also known as attacking CNN’s viewership.

Here is CNN's Dana Bash implying the Toronto plane crash is somehow President Trump's fault.



These people are truly sick. pic.twitter.com/RDfYU07nFH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 18, 2025

And not to be outdone, but The View also took the opportunity to blame Trump, Elon Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency over this crash. The Biden administration pushed heavily to have the brain-damaged, the mentally ill, and the borderline mentally challenged recruited into the FAA as air traffic controllers.

The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin blame the recent plane crashes, including Monday's crash in Toronto, on Elon Musk and DOGE. pic.twitter.com/9djwigWOEc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 18, 2025

Current job listing for an air traffic controller on the FAA's website is open to people with disabilities including psychiatric & intellectual delays.



Doesn't it make you feel safe knowing your air traffic controller can have an intellectual disability or have a seizure while… pic.twitter.com/7H8QXQ39WR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2024

Sorry, when a looney toon is in the tower and planes start crashing, that’s not necessarily shocking.

Clearist footage showing the crash moment of Delta - Endevoir Air CRJ-900 Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ) with registration N932XJ.

We will share the reports as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/4XRAdJt3c0 — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) February 18, 2025

NEW: New footage shows passengers walking on the ceiling to escape the Delta jet that crashed in Toronto, Canada.



"Don't take a video. Put that phone away," a flight attendant could be heard saying.



Here is what we know so far:



- 15 people including a child were injured, at… pic.twitter.com/7FHt16WP2Q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2025

Also, DOGE, Trump, and Elon are doing what 60 percent of Americans support, including Democrats, so cope and seethe, libs.