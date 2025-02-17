BREAKING: Multiple People Injured in Delta Airlines Plane Crash at Toronto Airport

Several people have been injured in a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to paramedics.

Toronto Pearson, in a post on X, acknowledged it is “aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis” and that “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

This development comes weeks after an American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing 67 people. The airline was returning from Wichita, Kansas, and was carrying figure skaters and members of their families.

The incident sparked a national conversation about issues with the air traffic control system. It was later revealed that the crash could have been due to a communication error, but the authorities are still investigating the matter.

A medical transport jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on January 31. All six of the passengers, including one child, perished in the crash while 19 people were injured. It happened while the aircraft was taking off.

The cause of the crash in Toronto has not yet been determined.