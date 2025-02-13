Reform Groups Laud Trump for Purging the Cancers at the FBI
Tipsheet

Former GOP Gov Reacts to Being Called a 'D**k' by CNN Host

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu got under CNN host Anderson Cooper’s skin this week. Like the rest of the liberal media, Cooper is trying to play the ‘there’s no evidence’ of fraud narrative, which is their only pivot against Elon Musk and the work he’s doing at the Department of Government Efficiency. No evidence? That point is facially untrue, though in line with the fake news press. 

There’s no fraud in government? Are these people that stupid? Even on the simplest of issues, they turn to linguistic gymnastics and other inane activities because it puts Trump in a positive light and makes all their Democratic friends look bad, and they are. Sununu took a katana to Cooper’s moronic counterpoints, prompting the host to insult the former governor, saying he shouldn’t be a “d**k.” 

Game. Set. Match. Sununu is the winner. 

Mr. Sununu went on Chris Cuomo’s show on NewsNation, where he explained there’s no hard feelings at all, adding that he felt Cooper likely forgot the cameras were on: 

“So really quick when he said it, of course, I had like six I thought, really funny comebacks, but I thought this is going to get out of control, pretty because, you know me, I just want to extend the joke, and it's CNN, and I'm trying to be all serious. And if anything, I thought, I said, Oh, this is great. We're having a political argument, like, like me and my buddy would over a beer. You know, he's just kind of giving it to me and I'm giving it back. So I think he just, he's a great guy. I don't take any offense to it whatsoever. And I think he almost just forgot the camera was on because the camera conversation was getting a little casual. So, yeah, definitely no offense taken. I think he's awesome.”

What set off this outburst was Sununu and Cooper arguing over the $59 million in FEMA monies that were allocated to illegal aliens in New York City; $19 million went to setting up these people in luxury hotels. Four FEMA workers were fired after they were discovered circumventing new orders. 

