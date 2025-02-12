A CNN Host's Frustration Was Visible When His Anti-Elon Musk Talking Points Got Wrecked

If there’s one thing that can always be the constant in the world of politics, it’s the liberal media knowing nothing. They still don’t get it. They’ll never get it, and it’s the easiest haymaker to land, especially for the clown crew at this notoriously anti-Trump network. CNN’s Anderson Cooper wanted to know where Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency uncovered the evidence of fraud.

Guest former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu rattled off multiple examples, which didn’t move Cooper because there’s no evidence or something. CNN knew there was no evidence of Russian collusion but still ran with it. Suddenly, now that Trump is president, CNN needs some paper proving that there’s fraud in government, which every voter knows but these idiots. It’s stunning. It’s funny. Sununu wrecked Cooper, who called the former Republican governor a “dick.” Well, stop being a moron, Anderson. You people never cease to amaze us with your dense, liberal bubble mentality that blinds you right to the point where your manufactured narratives get obliterated. No wonder why Trump loved decimating Jim Acosta:

WATCH THIS; Former NH Governor Chris Sununu OBLITERATED Anderson Cooper on CNN.



His response?



Anderson Cooper calls Chris Sununu a "dick." pic.twitter.com/G1eisFCCE3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2025

Anderson Cooper: There's "little evidence" that DOGE has uncovered any government fraud. pic.twitter.com/ZC5KeeiGPV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 12, 2025

There’s no government waste and fraud—is that what the liberal media is trying to sell right now? Yes, and they’ll lose because no one believes it. It’s facially untrue, and no one trusts these garbage networks that have become training grounds for Republicans in how to slap down shoddy propaganda talking points peddled by the Left.

Last, here’s how you know we’re winning. DOGE is popular. Trump is at the height of his power. Musk can’t be stopped. So, sit down and shut up like the losers you are, CNN. Also, Musk admitted that he might get stuff wrong but unlike CNN, he'd worked diligently and expeditiously to correct the record:

DESPERATE: CNN tries (and fails) to manufacture a narrative that Donald Trump was "annoyed" with Elon Musk in the Oval Office today. pic.twitter.com/Y3eHCeDKUT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 12, 2025