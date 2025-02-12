VIP
Democrats Are Getting Tired of All the Winning
Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent? Some Senate Dems Say They'll Play Ball.
VIP
Ignoring Rogue Judges Is a Constitutional Crisis, Dems Needs Psychotherapy and Trump Is...
Trump Kicking The Associated Press To The Curb Reinforces That America’s ‘New Golden...
The Biden Economic Hangover
It's Only a 'Crisis' When Republicans Try to Restrain Government
Scott Turner's Turn-Around Job at HUD
If You Really Support Immigration, Stop Excusing Chaos
Birthright Citizenship Excluded Illegals From Day One
The DOGE Bait and Switch
Half-Trans, Half-Free: Blue States Defy Trump
Those Were the Days
Suspending USAID Is the right Thing To Do
Whither the Silicon Shield: China’s Plans for Reunification and Supply Chain Risks
Tipsheet

A CNN Host's Frustration Was Visible When His Anti-Elon Musk Talking Points Got Wrecked

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 12, 2025 12:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

 

If there’s one thing that can always be the constant in the world of politics, it’s the liberal media knowing nothing. They still don’t get it. They’ll never get it, and it’s the easiest haymaker to land, especially for the clown crew at this notoriously anti-Trump network. CNN’s Anderson Cooper wanted to know where Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency uncovered the evidence of fraud.  

Advertisement

Guest former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu rattled off multiple examples, which didn’t move Cooper because there’s no evidence or something. CNN knew there was no evidence of Russian collusion but still ran with it. Suddenly, now that Trump is president, CNN needs some paper proving that there’s fraud in government, which every voter knows but these idiots. It’s stunning. It’s funny. Sununu wrecked Cooper, who called the former Republican governor a “dick.” Well, stop being a moron, Anderson. You people never cease to amaze us with your dense, liberal bubble mentality that blinds you right to the point where your manufactured narratives get obliterated. No wonder why Trump loved decimating Jim Acosta:

There’s no government waste and fraud—is that what the liberal media is trying to sell right now? Yes, and they’ll lose because no one believes it. It’s facially untrue, and no one trusts these garbage networks that have become training grounds for Republicans in how to slap down shoddy propaganda talking points peddled by the Left. 

Recommended

Did You Catch Who Elon Musk and DOGE Are Targeting Next? It's Why the Libs Are Freaking Out. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last, here’s how you know we’re winning. DOGE is popular. Trump is at the height of his power. Musk can’t be stopped. So, sit down and shut up like the losers you are, CNN. Also, Musk admitted that he might get stuff wrong but unlike CNN, he'd worked diligently and expeditiously to correct the record:

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Catch Who Elon Musk and DOGE Are Targeting Next? It's Why the Libs Are Freaking Out. Matt Vespa
Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow Mia Cathell
Elon Musk Baited the Media...and Oh, Did They Bite Matt Vespa
The DOGE Bait and Switch Jacob Sullum
We Have New Information on the Chinese Spy Balloon Fiasco Sarah Arnold
Trump Kicking The Associated Press To The Curb Reinforces That America’s ‘New Golden Age’ Is Upon Us Tom Tradup

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Catch Who Elon Musk and DOGE Are Targeting Next? It's Why the Libs Are Freaking Out. Matt Vespa
Advertisement