Blue States Plotted Their War Against Trump Three Days After the 2024 Election. Here's the Agreement.

We shouldn’t be shocked that Democrats plotted to declare war on Donald Trump. They were going to use their elected lawmakers, the media, the intelligence community, and the army of unhinged government workers to lead a prolonged campaign of sabotage to hamstring the Trump administration. They were trying to use the same playbook, which was regrettably impactful with the endless leaks and the Russian collusion hoax.

Advertisement

Things aren’t the same with the second Trump presidency as things are off and running. Trump has a better grasp on the town and has picked people who aren’t going to go limp or stab him in the back. The Democrats have not changed, cobbling together a secret agreement to fight the president. It was signed three days after the 2024 election. The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project posted about it yesterday. Their main goal is to protect the political dividends born from illegal immigration:

🚨SECRET BLUE STATE RESISTANCE AGREEMENT OBTAINED - BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP🚨



We have obtained a secret agreement between 22 blue states, DC, and San Francisco, signed beginning on November 8, 2024. This agreement, just 3 days after President Trump's landslide election win,… pic.twitter.com/7AsqgCjlcX — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) February 11, 2025

We have obtained a secret agreement between 22 blue states, DC, and San Francisco, signed beginning on November 8, 2024. This agreement, just 3 days after President Trump's landslide election win, shows that these resistance actors began, as a matter of absolute urgent top priority, plotting their resistance to President Trump's anticipated actions to end birthright citizenship. Despite the mandate from the American People to end the border crisis and return immigration enforcement to the United States, politicians instead acted to frantically preserve their perceived political gains of the Biden Border Crisis. Their top priority was not gas, groceries, public safety, or any other matter of concerns of their citizen constituents, but instead a raw political calculus to ensure that the future children of the illegal aliens that entered during the Biden Border Crisis could turn into voters. Instead of trying to win back American voters, they seek to create new ones to replace them on the back of the worst border crisis in American history.

You can read it here.