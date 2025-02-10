Trump Sounds Off on Taylor Swift Getting Booed Out of the Stadium at Super Bowl 59

For the Kansas City Chiefs, there will be no three-peat. That record remains elusive. The Chiefs got stomped on by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22, but there was one person who might have had a rougher night: Taylor Swift. As Sarah mentioned, that was already clear when she got booed. After the game, Trump decided to rehash this moment:

The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!

Swift, a Pennsylvania resident, infamously switched allegiances when she decided to date KC tight end Travis Kelce. She’s also notoriously anti-Trump. So, she made enemies on both sides of the river.

Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed. -



The world is healing! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JXAGmTMoiC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2025

Trump was the first president to attend a Super Bowl, which he rightly noted was good for the country's spirit. He also sat down for an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier before the game, which Joe Biden refused to do last year. It might not have been with Fox News, but this is a cupcake interview, the gimme of gimmes in politics, and Biden's staff were too afraid that he'd blow a fuse.

Team Trump takes Super Bowl 59! 🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U19GCXuQFt — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) February 10, 2025

Super Bowl LIX Crowd Erupts as President Trump Takes Over the Jumbotron During National Anthem 🇺🇸🏈 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Dg5RnJJN1z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2025