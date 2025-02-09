Trump Picked the Perfect Place to Establish Gulf of America Day
Super Bowl 59 Was 'Fly Eagles Fly' All Damn Game
You're Telling Me Joe Biden Couldn't Do What Trump Just Did Before the...
LA 'Recovery Chief' Steve Soboroff Drops $500K Salary, Agrees to Work for Free...
Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at Dem Congressman’s Criticism of Her Christian Faith
Pelosi Is Still Talking About Biden
A $2 Million Secret Service Ad Is Set to Air During Super Bowl...
VIP
Two Liberal Podcasters Called for Elon Musk's Arrest. Here's How He Responded.
FCC Considers Revoking CBS License Over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Controversy
There's Been Another Plane Crash With No Survivors
Trump Orders Secret Service to Provide 'Every Bit of Information' on the Would-Be...
Dem Senator Backs $20 Million Sesame Street Funding for Iraq Amid USAID Cuts
Two New York Firefighters Died From Illnesses Related to 9/11
DOJ Ordered to Turn Over Fani Willis Files
Tipsheet

Trump Steals the Spotlight from Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl and Her Reaction is Priceless

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 09, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

At the Super Bowl on Sunday, President Donald Trump received a roaring round of cheers from the crowd, while singer Taylor Swift faced boos from some spectators. The contrasting reactions came during the high-profile event, with Trump being spotted in the stands and Swift making headlines due to the unexpected response to her appearance.

Advertisement

Trump was spotted at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where he watched the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The president drew significant attention for his presence at one of the nation's most prominent sporting events. When the camera focused on Trump, the stadium erupted in a loud and enthusiastic round of applause, signaling a resurgence of unity across the nation.

In contrast, Taylor Swift, one of the most iconic celebrities, faced a very different reaction from the crowd compared to Trump. She seemed taken aback by the boos, her expression changing to one of nervous confusion as she realized she was being booed.

During the National Anthem, the crowd went wild when the camera showed Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump. 

Recommended

Super Bowl 59 Was 'Fly Eagles Fly' All Damn Game Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Even a major player for the Kansas City Chiefs, Chris Jones, sought out Trump to shake hands with him before the big game. 

Tags: SUPER BOWL TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Super Bowl 59 Was 'Fly Eagles Fly' All Damn Game Matt Vespa
You're Telling Me Joe Biden Couldn't Do What Trump Just Did Before the Super Bowl Matt Vespa
Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at Dem Congressman’s Criticism of Her Christian Faith Sarah Arnold
Why Elon Musk and DOGE Terrify Democrats Derek Hunter
FCC Considers Revoking CBS License Over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Controversy Sarah Arnold
LA 'Recovery Chief' Steve Soboroff Drops $500K Salary, Agrees to Work for Free After Grenell's Exposé Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Super Bowl 59 Was 'Fly Eagles Fly' All Damn Game Matt Vespa
Advertisement