You Knew This CNN Panel Was Going to Descend Into Total Chaos

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck described this panel perfectly: it was Thunderdome. It was also totally outrageous when CNN host Abby Phillip and the insufferable Cari Champion tried to break commentator Scott Jennings but couldn’t. Of course, the topic was about DEI, where Champion showed once again that the Left has learned nothing from the 2024 election; they still think they can race-bait their way to electoral success, and they feel that white people and those who don’t support them, are behind the curve on whatever cockamamie pseudointellectual exercise they view as mainstream.

Advertisement

Here's part one of perhaps the most disgusting cable news segment I've ever seen. CNN Thunderdome host Abby Phillip, Cari Champion, and Ashley Allison try to torture Scott Jennings like a terrorist at a CIA black site for the crime of being a white male conservative.



Son of a… pic.twitter.com/Kh5qyUMZQJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025

P.S. Alyssa Farah Griffin's faux attempt at being middle of the road is disingenuous and her analysis is empty, even if the show were actually about civil discourse.



What purpose does ANY of this serve? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025

Cari Champion's level of rank snark is in an insult to juvenile behavior. It's almost infantile.



It solves nothing except SLAYYY QUEEEN energy even though CNN Thunderdome laughably is supposed to be about civil discourse. https://t.co/BGCRS2XrZY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025

They just told Scott he "need[s] to understand" that he and conservative America is wrong and that they're just want to make "black and brown" people feel "threatened"



These leftist racial arsonists would put conservatives in reeducation camps if they were given unlimited power — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025

It's literally America's equivalent of Struggle Sessions from China.



It's demanding people like Scott Jennings and every white person be rhetorically flogged into tearful submission.



Cari Champion and Abby Phillip want to spew racial tensions, not bring people together. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025

Last one -- Abby Phillip needs to put @BenShapiro or @MegynKelly at the table for an hour and see how things go for her and her woke friends like Cari Champion, Brian Stelter, and Catherine Rampell do. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025

Woke is not mainstream. DEI isn’t popular. And you lost the election. That’s the real point here. As annoying as these women are on this panel, and kudos to Jennings for keeping it professional, this is all they can do: whine, scream, and smirk. We have the White House, DOGE, Elon Musk, and Congress. We’re tearing apart the DC political class and derailed gravy train, and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.

Scott can’t say this, but we don’t care about their issue. They’re not popular, real, or worth anyone’s time. When liberals get that, maybe they can turn things around, but they won’t.

Advertisement

***

I call this "the patience of a saint":