You Knew This CNN Panel Was Going to Descend Into Total Chaos

February 05, 2025
Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck described this panel perfectly: it was Thunderdome. It was also totally outrageous when CNN host Abby Phillip and the insufferable Cari Champion tried to break commentator Scott Jennings but couldn’t. Of course, the topic was about DEI, where Champion showed once again that the Left has learned nothing from the 2024 election; they still think they can race-bait their way to electoral success, and they feel that white people and those who don’t support them, are behind the curve on whatever cockamamie pseudointellectual exercise they view as mainstream.  

Woke is not mainstream. DEI isn’t popular. And you lost the election. That’s the real point here. As annoying as these women are on this panel, and kudos to Jennings for keeping it professional, this is all they can do: whine, scream, and smirk. We have the White House, DOGE, Elon Musk, and Congress. We’re tearing apart the DC political class and derailed gravy train, and there’s nothing they can do to stop it. 

Scott can’t say this, but we don’t care about their issue. They’re not popular, real, or worth anyone’s time. When liberals get that, maybe they can turn things around, but they won’t. 

I call this "the patience of a saint":

