You Knew This CNN Panel Was Going to Descend Into Total Chaos

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck described this panel perfectly: it was Thunderdome. It was also totally outrageous when CNN host Abby Phillip and the insufferable Cari Champion tried to break commentator Scott Jennings but couldn’t. Of course, the topic was about DEI, where Champion showed once again that the Left has learned nothing from the 2024 election; they still think they can race-bait their way to electoral success, and they feel that white people and those who don’t support them, are behind the curve on whatever cockamamie pseudointellectual exercise they view as mainstream.
Here's part one of perhaps the most disgusting cable news segment I've ever seen. CNN Thunderdome host Abby Phillip, Cari Champion, and Ashley Allison try to torture Scott Jennings like a terrorist at a CIA black site for the crime of being a white male conservative.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025
Son of a… pic.twitter.com/Kh5qyUMZQJ
P.S. Alyssa Farah Griffin's faux attempt at being middle of the road is disingenuous and her analysis is empty, even if the show were actually about civil discourse.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025
What purpose does ANY of this serve?
Cari Champion's level of rank snark is in an insult to juvenile behavior. It's almost infantile.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025
It solves nothing except SLAYYY QUEEEN energy even though CNN Thunderdome laughably is supposed to be about civil discourse. https://t.co/BGCRS2XrZY
They just told Scott he "need[s] to understand" that he and conservative America is wrong and that they're just want to make "black and brown" people feel "threatened"— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025
These leftist racial arsonists would put conservatives in reeducation camps if they were given unlimited power
Recommended
It's literally America's equivalent of Struggle Sessions from China.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025
It's demanding people like Scott Jennings and every white person be rhetorically flogged into tearful submission.
Cari Champion and Abby Phillip want to spew racial tensions, not bring people together.
Last one -- Abby Phillip needs to put @BenShapiro or @MegynKelly at the table for an hour and see how things go for her and her woke friends like Cari Champion, Brian Stelter, and Catherine Rampell do.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025
Woke is not mainstream. DEI isn’t popular. And you lost the election. That’s the real point here. As annoying as these women are on this panel, and kudos to Jennings for keeping it professional, this is all they can do: whine, scream, and smirk. We have the White House, DOGE, Elon Musk, and Congress. We’re tearing apart the DC political class and derailed gravy train, and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.
Scott can’t say this, but we don’t care about their issue. They’re not popular, real, or worth anyone’s time. When liberals get that, maybe they can turn things around, but they won’t.
***
I call this "the patience of a saint":
The man faces of @ScottJenningsKY during the DEI segment pic.twitter.com/85uffqU4lw— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member