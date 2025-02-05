CNN Doesn't Say This Outright About Trump's Cabinet Picks, But It's Now a Fact

CNN didn’t say this outright, but it’s time for Democrats to face reality: they’ve lost the war against President Donald J. Trump’s nominees. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s confirmation vote, which was a squeaker, might have been where they met with Waterloo. It was the best chance to derail a Trump pick and deliver a body blow to the second Trump presidency. Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nominations for Director of National Intelligence and Health and Human Services secretary, respectively, once thought to be tough slogs, are now projected to be easier confirmation battles as both nominees cleared their committees for a full confirmation vote.

CNN’s Harry Enten noted how Gabbard had a 50/50 chance of being confirmed. Then, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she’d support the pick to the hilt last night. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), another on-the-fence Republican regarding Gabbard, said he’s voting to confirm her. Her confirmation chances have hovered at 92 percent since yesterday. RFK Jr’s chances are at 82 percent. The remaining Trump picks have a 99 percent chance of being confirmed. Enten could summarize this as only one could: On his nominees, “Trump is winning.”

Let’s not forget about Matt Gaetz. He was the original person tapped to helm the Justice Department, but the votes weren’t there. Trump likely nominated Gaetz to highlight which Republican senators might pose a problem and to test his 2024 victory for a spin. It was also a preview to the DC swamp that he was back, he wasn’t taking prisoners, and the entire government would get a facelift. Gaetz would’ve done that at the DOJ. I wanted him to get the job, even if it was only a fantasy. He’d weed out all the cancers, but Pam Bondi, who was just confirmed, is even better.

Historically, most presidents get their guys and gals across the finish line. But it’s extra bruising for Democrats who have no idea how to fight Trump, given the leaderless, rudderless, and message-lacking state of the party.