BREAKING: Pam Bondi Confirmed As Attorney General

It’s official: We have a new attorney general, and her name is Pam Bondi. The Senate voted to confirm her on a 54-46 vote. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) joined Republicans in supporting Ms. Bondi. With her confirmation, President Donald Trump officially has his big four rounded out, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This vote was initially scheduled at 1 am on Wednesday, thanks to Senate Democrats dragging their feet on a timetable. It was then moved up to 7 pm.

Confirmed, 54-46: Confirmation of Executive Calendar #12 Pamela Bondi to be Attorney General. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) February 5, 2025

Congratulations to our new Attorney General Pam Bondi! pic.twitter.com/8C4D7uajGz — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 5, 2025

.@PamBondi has just secured enough votes to become the US Attorney General and head of the DOJ!



Now get to prosecuting the USAID fraudsters, J6 hoaxers, Biden/Harris/Mayorkas, FBI criminals, corrupt lawyers who persecuted President Trump, Soros-funded DAs, and more.



MAGA! pic.twitter.com/BJhLX7ZIuA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025

Given the vote on cloture for Bondi’s nomination this week, it was clear Democrats didn’t have the votes to block her. The former Florida attorney general got the all-clear from the Senate Judiciary Committee last week on a 12-10 party-line vote. Democrats didn’t have much of a case against her other than that they’re cranky that Trump won the 2024 election and he nominated her. She has the credentials and experience to be our leading law enforcement official.

Even during the hearings, nothing was made against her resume; Democrats and media figures admitted she was eminently qualified. They worried she’d be a ‘yes’ woman to Trump, which will always be a concern among this loser group of Democrats.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) went on one of the most insane tangents during her hearing in January, where Ms. Bondi rightly shredded him, noting that Congress censured him for a similar lunatic line of questioning. Then, there was Mazie Hirono, who needed no further elaboration on her low IQ performance.

Pam Bondi had enough of Sen. Adam Schiff's ABSURD questions and comments:



"You were censured by Congress, Senator, for comments JUST like this that are so RECKLESS." pic.twitter.com/dt1uBZZDww — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025

The Florida Republican expertly handled her hearing, and she likely knew some verbal fisticuffs were bound to erupt.

Ms. Bondi replaced initial AG pick Matt Gaetz, who withdrew his name once it was clear he would not have the votes. CNN’s Elie Honig, the network’s top legal analyst, further obliterated any criticism against Bondi, adding that she’s probably the most qualified candidate to be nominated for the post in 50 years.

CNN Legal Analyst @eliehonig: "Pam Bondi is, without a question, qualified to be Attorney General. She's been a prosecutor for 20 years in Florida. For 8 of those, she was the Attorney General of the state. That's a very big, very complicated job‚ and that level of experience is… pic.twitter.com/fGCCkHrHYO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 22, 2024

Pam Bondi is, without a question, qualified to be Attorney General. She's been a prosecutor for 20 years in Florida. For right of those, she was the attorney general of the state. That's a very big, very complicated job‚ and that level of experience is on par with, or better than most United States Attorneys General that we've seen over the past 50 years or so.

Honig was quite vocal against the legal shenanigans exhibited during the anti-Trump lawfare saga, most notably the hush money case filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the ending of the special counsel investigations by Jack Smith.

A new era of law and order is coming.

Congratulations, Madam Attorney General.