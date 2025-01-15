Trump Sends a Message to Hamas as Partial Hostage Deal Unfolds
Tipsheet

Pam Bondi Destroyed Adam Schiff With One Line

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2025 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

I almost forgot that Adam Schiff is now a US Senator. The serial liar who chaired the House Intelligence Committee and fanned the flames of Russian collusion hysterics is also on the Senate Judiciary Committee and decided to subject all of us to a conspiracy theory circus when questioning Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi. 

Schiff wondered whether Ms. Bondi had received orders to investigate Liz Cheney. Bondi didn’t have any of it because no such thing existed. Schiff’s only evidence is that Trump said something about it. And this man is entrusted with analyzing and digesting classified information in the House? No wonder why the Russian collusion delusion spread like COVID, besides the usual factors that helped accelerate its spread—the man is simply an idiot. And only the most dense and delusional believed that Trump was a Kremlin agent.   

Bondi did well pivoting and smacking down these innuendos. And yes, she was asked who won the 2020 election. Schiff took her refusal to answer this crack cocaine-addled line of questioning as absolute proof that she would not have the independence to say 'no' to Trump.  

"I'm not going to mislead this body, nor you," said Bondi. "You were censured by Congress, Senator, for comments like this that are so reckless," she added.

It only shows that you’re the most insufferable ignoramus ever to grace Capitol Hill grounds. Schiff may speak with more learned diction, but he’s a notch or two above Mazie Hirono, a bonafide idiot. Schiff might have given his base a nice fix, but that’s it.  

Also, it’s the seat of irony that top Democrats are wasting time on defending Liz Cheney, the daughter of someone they felt was legitimately Darth Vader in Dick Cheney. It shows that liberals have no principles. They embody moral rot but know how to maximize power when controlling these institutions and freak out when that dominion is lost. 

What a loon.

I still can't get over 'Did Trump order you' to investigate Cheney bit. An order? 

This isn't The Sopranos, Adam:

 


 
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

