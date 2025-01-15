Trump Sends a Message to Hamas as Partial Hostage Deal Unfolds
Watch Pam Bondi Obliterate Mazie Hirono in Less Than a Minute

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

I’m not complaining, but the Democrats need a better attack dog because Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) is a mental invalid who is abjectly terrible at her job. The line of questioning is always extraneous and over-the-top. The delivery is trash. It’s a ‘Japanese soldiers on Iwo Jima doing human wave tactics’ mentality, but it provides immense entertainment. It’s reached a point where most tune out Hirono and hate-watch, waiting for the moment where she gets her face beat in by these Trump nominees who are eons smarter than she is.  

Yesterday, she attacked Hegseth, who shrugged it off since most of her questions were innuendos and allegations that’ve been printed months before by the lying press. Today, Hirono tried to do the same thing with no success. She exposed herself again as a low IQ senator, who got obliterated by Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi for refusing to meet with her. In less than a minute, Hirono’s playbook was exposed, her entire position ripped from under her, though it’s not as if we didn’t know she would oppose this nomination.  

Again, this is what she does. Hirono is trotted out there to read a script, deliver the propaganda into the record, and then end up like the burning monk in Saigon, but one with zero impact on the situation. Hirono is a waste of time, but she’s the blue magic for content showing Democrats being laughably obtuse. 

Hirono also asked Bondi who she thought won the 2020 election. Democrats were addicted to this question today. The Hawaiian progressive thought Bondi's inability to answer the question (fact check: false. She did.) was alarming. 

Mazie, get a grip, please.

Also, while questioning Bondi, Hirono got a little thirsty and drank something from her sippy cup. What’s in the cup? It better not be booze. What is in Hirono's cup?

Democrats have become neo-Prohibitionists since we learned that Mr. Hegseth occasionally drinks, which isn't abnormal. It's just another example of how Democrats don't know how people think and have become all-around busy-body weirdos who think social drinking is aberrant, but gay porn in libraries is normal. 

Just confirm her already if this is how it's going to be:

