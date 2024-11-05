How Bad Will Kamala Do With Muslim Voters Today?

Michigan could be in play due to Muslim voters and young black men not being sold on Kamala Harris. It’s quite the turn of events for a party that tries to smear the GOP as old, white, and racist. Muslim voters were either backing Trump or a third party—they’re not overwhelmingly voting for Kamala as they did with Biden four years ago. If Kamala had the intellectual capacity, she could turn this around because while the Gaza war is complicated, there is a way to thread a message that doesn’t lead to these disastrous results.

Even CNN guests who are Arab Americans admit their circles aren’t voting for Kamala. Muslims in Michigan said they’re not voting Democratic, and there’s nothing Kamala could do to change their minds about that.

MSNBC: "Who's voting for Kamala Harris here?"



*Nobody raises hand* pic.twitter.com/ELjbZaLlwy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Michigan voter: "The campaign that the Democrats ran was that Donald Trump hates us. I felt safe... when Trump was in office. I don't feel safe right now with Kamala in office. That, to me, speaks more." pic.twitter.com/ydsJMO7v4r — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

CNN guest: I can’t find a single Arab American that is voting for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/jEwN1YG2DJ — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 18, 2024

The Harris campaign floated an Israeli arms embargo when she took the mantle from Biden in an intraparty coup, which wasn’t believable. No one thought that was serious, which led to Kamala’s campaign doing damage control soon afterward.

Now, as we all vote to decide who will be the next president, one Dearborn voter captured what many likely think about this woman:

Dearborn, Michigan voters are rejecting the false promises of Kamala Harris.



"I don't want to put somebody on the seat that's really not looking out for humanity... They're just looking for votes at this point."



She's cooked. pic.twitter.com/3hGZujVesp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 4, 2024

"I don't want to put somebody on the seat that's really not looking out for humanity. They say they are, but they're just looking for votes at this point,” he said.

It's not the best thing to hear, but we’ll see how things turn out.