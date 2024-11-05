As We Vote, Here's Why Kamala's Interview With a Muslim Influencer Never Got...
Tipsheet

How Bad Will Kamala Do With Muslim Voters Today?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 05, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Michigan could be in play due to Muslim voters and young black men not being sold on Kamala Harris. It’s quite the turn of events for a party that tries to smear the GOP as old, white, and racist. Muslim voters were either backing Trump or a third party—they’re not overwhelmingly voting for Kamala as they did with Biden four years ago. If Kamala had the intellectual capacity, she could turn this around because while the Gaza war is complicated, there is a way to thread a message that doesn’t lead to these disastrous results.

Even CNN guests who are Arab Americans admit their circles aren’t voting for Kamala. Muslims in Michigan said they’re not voting Democratic, and there’s nothing Kamala could do to change their minds about that.

The Harris campaign floated an Israeli arms embargo when she took the mantle from Biden in an intraparty coup, which wasn’t believable. No one thought that was serious, which led to Kamala’s campaign doing damage control soon afterward. 

Now, as we all vote to decide who will be the next president, one Dearborn voter captured what many likely think about this woman: 

"I don't want to put somebody on the seat that's really not looking out for humanity. They say they are, but they're just looking for votes at this point,” he said. 

It's not the best thing to hear, but we’ll see how things turn out.

