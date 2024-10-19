These Michigan Muslims Had a Brutal Message for Kamala

The polling will be very interesting if Donald Trump wins because an eyebrow-raising survey showed the former president with a four-point lead over Kamala Harris with Arab American voters. The liberal media likely dismissed it, but the overall lack of enthusiasm among Arab American voters for Harris might be a point of analysis here. On the ground in Michigan, MSNBC spoke to some Arab American voters who had a brutal message for Kamala: They’re not voting for her, and there’s nothing she can do about it.

Advertisement

If Muslim voters vote Republican, that’s great. If they stay home or vote for a third party, that’s also good news. This group also shredded the Democratic narrative used against Trump that he hates them—they outright say they never felt that and added that they felt safe under a Trump presidency. They’re freaking out about Kamala at the helm, however:

MSNBC: "Who's voting for Kamala Harris here?"



*Nobody raises hand* pic.twitter.com/ELjbZaLlwy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Michigan voter: "The campaign that the Democrats ran was that Donald Trump hates us. I felt safe... when Trump was in office. I don't feel safe right now with Kamala in office. That, to me, speaks more." pic.twitter.com/ydsJMO7v4r — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Reena Ninan said on CNN that within her social circles, she can’t find a single Arab American who will vote for Kamala, warning that this neck-and-neck race might be so close.

CNN guest: I can’t find a single Arab American that is voting for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/jEwN1YG2DJ — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 18, 2024

Again, it’s not over until Election Day, but there’s a lot of good development for Trump as we enter the final weeks.