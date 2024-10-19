If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious
Kamala's Stalled Momentum in the Polls Is Triggering a Liberal Media Meltdown
CNN's Senior Political Analyst Has Some Brutal News for Kamala
CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued
VIP
Iowa School Shooter's Motivation All Too Common, and We Need to Think About...
Kamala Harris Is About to Blow America’s Best Chance to Help End the...
Wisdom From the Founders: What Is Necessary for Liberty?
Actual Tough Guy Donald Trump Vs. Scripted Tough Guy Actor Dave Bautista
A Tale of Two Economies
Why This Election’s Battle For The Supreme Court Matters More Than Anything Else
Protecting Our Economy Is a Bipartisan Issue
Why We Must Win for School Choice
No, Trump Is Not Skipping Interviews Because He's 'Exhausted'
So, This Is Where Taxpayer Dollars Are Going
Tipsheet

These Michigan Muslims Had a Brutal Message for Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 19, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The polling will be very interesting if Donald Trump wins because an eyebrow-raising survey showed the former president with a four-point lead over Kamala Harris with Arab American voters. The liberal media likely dismissed it, but the overall lack of enthusiasm among Arab American voters for Harris might be a point of analysis here. On the ground in Michigan, MSNBC spoke to some Arab American voters who had a brutal message for Kamala: They’re not voting for her, and there’s nothing she can do about it. 

Advertisement

If Muslim voters vote Republican, that’s great. If they stay home or vote for a third party, that’s also good news. This group also shredded the Democratic narrative used against Trump that he hates them—they outright say they never felt that and added that they felt safe under a Trump presidency. They’re freaking out about Kamala at the helm, however:

Reena Ninan said on CNN that within her social circles, she can’t find a single Arab American who will vote for Kamala, warning that this neck-and-neck race might be so close.

Recommended

CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Again, it’s not over until Election Day, but there’s a lot of good development for Trump as we enter the final weeks.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued Matt Vespa
CNN's Senior Political Analyst Has Some Brutal News for Kamala Matt Vespa
If the Dems Are Doing This, Kamala's Internal Polling Must Be Atrocious Matt Vespa
Kamala's Stalled Momentum in the Polls Is Triggering a Liberal Media Meltdown Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Is About to Blow America’s Best Chance to Help End the War In the Middle East Tom Tradup
Here's What Harris Was Too Busy Doing to Attend the Al Smith Dinner Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Guest Quickly Dismantled This Panel's Anti-Trump Narrative and Total Chaos Ensued Matt Vespa
Advertisement