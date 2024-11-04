Election Day: Let’s Do This Thing
November 6, 2024
Kamala Makes Women’s Lives More Dangerous
Election 2024: Restoration, Not Just Maintenance or Managed Decline
The Choice for the American People: Love or Hate
A Last-Minute Letter to My Never Trump Republican Friend
All Signs Point to a Trump Landslide on Tuesday
America First Has a Winning Coalition
That Iowa Poll Just Took Another Hit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 04, 2024 1:30 AM
AP Photo

When this dropped over the weekend, all you could do was laugh. In Iowa, a ruby-red state, Kamala Harris leapfrogged Donald Trump in the waning days of the 2024 election. That’s like saying Florida is in play or Montana—it’s simply not true. It was rightly criticized, as we would have seen a ramp-up to the flip months ago. You don’t go from Trump+18 to Kamala +3—we’d see that in the polling over the summer. There’s no ambush here. Many were wondering if the poll by Ann Selzer, who is credible, isn’t being skewed by nonresponse bias. 

When pressed about the crosstabs, Selzer didn’t know what they were, or at the very least, couldn’t read the breakdown when asked about it on Mark Halperin’s show:

Yeah, something is off, no? 

Regardless, it's time to vote. The only poll that matters now is the one on Election Day.  

