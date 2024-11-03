There's Something Incredibly Fishy About the Latest 'Bombshell' Iowa Poll

Grab a drink and enjoy a good laugh because no one should be fooled by this poll—no one. It’s one of the grossest attempts at suppression polling as we approach D-Day for the 2024 election. Of all states to choose, the libs made Iowa's shock poll their news drop for the weekend. Ann Selzer says Kamala Harris has leapfrogged Donald Trump in the state (via Des Moines Register):

This is probably the formal end of this poll. Thanks for the memories. https://t.co/l6VaVaEjBU — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 2, 2024

Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in Iowa — a startling reversal for Democrats and Republicans who have all but written off the state’s presidential contest as a certain Trump victory. A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Vice President Harris leading former President Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters just days before a high-stakes election that appears deadlocked in key battleground states. The results follow a September Iowa Poll that showed Trump with a 4-point lead over Harris and a June Iowa Poll showing him with an 18-point lead over Democratic President Joe Biden, who was the presumed Democratic nominee at the time. “It’s hard for anybody to say they saw this coming,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. “She has clearly leaped into a leading position.”

No, Ann. We don’t believe it because it’s so blatantly false. Trump was leading Biden by 18 points. There’s no way a seismic shift like this happened overnight. We would have seen the ramp-up, if any, over the summer. Iowa is going blue in 2024—put down the crack pipe. Is Montana in play now? How about Florida? There’s going to be a lot of suppression polling from Democrats in the final 72 hours.

The Des Moines Register poll is an absolute joke.



They had Trump up EIGHTEEN points over Joe Biden in June. In no world does a swing that large happen in one election cycle. pic.twitter.com/v6DeWDbQWP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 2, 2024

Why ever would Ann leak that to Democrats ahead of time? https://t.co/ab29Dr4cpw — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2024

And here we go. Question- MSNBC folks- what are the crosstabs on this poll? Because the pollster won’t release that for whatever reason. https://t.co/OYauIA5gCn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2024

I’m a natural doomer. I get yelled at constantly on this site for telling people to not get ahead of themselves analyzing early vote totals and polls. I warn people about making assumptions.



But Iowa did not go from Trump +14 to Harris +3 in just a few months. It just didn’t. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 2, 2024

For those paying attention, Selzer went from Trump +18 in Iowa in June against Biden and then magically shifted (checks notes) 21 points to Kamala in November.



Keep the receipts, kids. There is zero scenario on the planet this is remotely accurate. https://t.co/zVinilCAb4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2024

I’m from Iowa.



Kamala Harris has zero chance of winning Iowa.



Trump will beat her by close to double digits.



This poll is laughably silly. https://t.co/MK3EMwPGRw — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 2, 2024

Seniors in Iowa support Harris by 19 according to Selzer.



They supported Trump by 9 in 2020 and 4 in 2016.



Basically would require an unbelievable shift. https://t.co/LDHG82MgCP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 2, 2024

Go vote and stay focused.

For the indies to move nothing, she’s saying Republicans are shifting further to left than independents. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 3, 2024