There's Something Incredibly Fishy About the Latest 'Bombshell' Iowa Poll

November 03, 2024 6:50 AM
Grab a drink and enjoy a good laugh because no one should be fooled by this poll—no one. It’s one of the grossest attempts at suppression polling as we approach D-Day for the 2024 election. Of all states to choose, the libs made Iowa's shock poll their news drop for the weekend. Ann Selzer says Kamala Harris has leapfrogged Donald Trump in the state (via Des Moines Register): 

Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in Iowa — a startling reversal for Democrats and Republicans who have all but written off the state’s presidential contest as a certain Trump victory.   

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Vice President Harris leading former President Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters just days before a high-stakes election that appears deadlocked in key battleground states.   

The results follow a September Iowa Poll that showed Trump with a 4-point lead over Harris and a June Iowa Poll showing him with an 18-point lead over Democratic President Joe Biden, who was the presumed Democratic nominee at the time.   

“It’s hard for anybody to say they saw this coming,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. “She has clearly leaped into a leading position.” 

No, Ann. We don’t believe it because it’s so blatantly false. Trump was leading Biden by 18 points. There’s no way a seismic shift like this happened overnight. We would have seen the ramp-up, if any, over the summer. Iowa is going blue in 2024—put down the crack pipe. Is Montana in play now? How about Florida? There’s going to be a lot of suppression polling from Democrats in the final 72 hours. 

Go vote and stay focused.

