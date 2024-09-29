How Israel Tricked Hezbollah's Leadership And Sent Them to Their Deaths

Katie wrote about this yesterday: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is dead, turned into an ashtray by Israeli airstrikes that leveled the headquarters of the terror group. Nasrallah wasn’t the only one killed—it looks like Israel got what was left of the leadership. It was a total decapitation. Reportedly, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the United Nations in New York was part of a “diversion” to lull Nasrallah and his minions into a false sense of security (via Times of Israel):

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to go ahead with his trip to the UN General Assembly despite the escalating fighting with Hezbollah “was part of a diversion” to lull Hassan Nasrallah into believing Israel wouldn’t target him while the premier was in New York, a senior Israeli official tells the Telegraph.

Bravo, Israel. As some noted, this move made the United Nations useful for once:

If Hassan Nasrallah was in that facility…I don’t think he’s alive anymore https://t.co/J2Ycjjpe77 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 27, 2024

Look at what Israel did to Hezbollah in a week and a half.



Now imagine what it could have done to Hamas had it ignored the misguided pressure from Biden-Harris pic.twitter.com/o1KwQ70WKr — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 28, 2024

This is the most brilliant thing Israel has done: figured out an actual use for the UN. https://t.co/n8SH2iHvxs — Abe Greenwald (@AbeGreenwald) September 28, 2024

The United Nations is finally good for something. https://t.co/6icDBOW4DK — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) September 27, 2024

Iran is in shambles.