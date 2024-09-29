What Kamala Reportedly Wore During Her Disastrous Border Trip Really Says It All
Trump Got a Thunderous Reception at Georgia-Alabama Game
Here's What Happened When JD Vance Stopped at an Iconic Sandwich Shop Near...
Why Can’t Kamala Harris Prove She Worked At McDonald’s (And Why It Matters)
California Laws Hurt Practice of Second Amendment Rights in More Ways Than One
Second and First Amendment Rights on the Line in Case Over Kid's Hat
Why CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Owes Melania Trump an Apology
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 236: How Rabbi Gamaliel Changed the Course of...
Assassination Fixation
A Nation in Need of True Revival
Ronald Reagan: An Example of Pro-Life Presidential Leadership
Not Just the AP: WaPo Memorializes Terrorist Leader
Top Haiti Leader Blasts US Over Springfield, Ohio Concerns, Demands 'Reparations' from For...
IDF Blasts U.S.: 'No One Talked About a Ceasefire Until We Fought Back'
Tipsheet

How Israel Tricked Hezbollah's Leadership And Sent Them to Their Deaths

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 29, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Katie wrote about this yesterday: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is dead, turned into an ashtray by Israeli airstrikes that leveled the headquarters of the terror group. Nasrallah wasn’t the only one killed—it looks like Israel got what was left of the leadership. It was a total decapitation. Reportedly, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the United Nations in New York was part of a “diversion” to lull Nasrallah and his minions into a false sense of security (via Times of Israel): 

Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to go ahead with his trip to the UN General Assembly despite the escalating fighting with Hezbollah “was part of a diversion” to lull Hassan Nasrallah into believing Israel wouldn’t target him while the premier was in New York, a senior Israeli official tells the Telegraph. 

Bravo, Israel. As some noted, this move made the United Nations useful for once:

Recommended

Why Can’t Kamala Harris Prove She Worked At McDonald’s (And Why It Matters) Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Iran is in shambles.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Can’t Kamala Harris Prove She Worked At McDonald’s (And Why It Matters) Derek Hunter
Here's What Happened When JD Vance Stopped at an Iconic Sandwich Shop Near Pittsburgh Matt Vespa
What Kamala Reportedly Wore During Her Disastrous Border Trip Really Says It All Matt Vespa
Trump Got a Thunderous Reception at Georgia-Alabama Game Matt Vespa
Why CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Owes Melania Trump an Apology Douglas MacKinnon
CNN's Scott Jennings Has the Perfect Line for Kamala's Disastrous Border Visit Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Can’t Kamala Harris Prove She Worked At McDonald’s (And Why It Matters) Derek Hunter
Advertisement