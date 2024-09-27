The Heinous Border Record Kamala Doesn't Want Voters to Know About
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Israel Takes Out Hezbollah Headquarters

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The Israeli Defense Forces launched a strike on Iran's Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut Friday with a target of eliminating the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. 

"The IDF conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut," IDF released in a statement. 

The strike took place shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York City. It is unclear if Nasrallah, was killed in the strike.

Over the past two weeks, the IDF and Mossad intelligence service has all but eliminated Hezbollah's chain of command and wounded thousands of terrorist in a covert pager attack.

