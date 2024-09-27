BREAKING: Israel Takes Out Hezbollah Headquarters

The Israeli Defense Forces launched a strike on Iran's Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut Friday with a target of eliminating the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

"The IDF conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut," IDF released in a statement.

“Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization…taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely.”



Listen to IDF… pic.twitter.com/I4hbN7KkO8 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 27, 2024

Thick Clouds of Smoke cover the Dahieh Neighborhood of Southern Beirut, has Fires continue to burn at the Site of the Israeli Airstrikes against the Hezbollah Command Bunker. pic.twitter.com/ZsEzr0VvjJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 27, 2024

The definition of a Decapitation Strike, if they were all Eliminated then Hezbollah is likely Finished as any kind of Organized Fighting Force. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 27, 2024

The strike took place shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York City. It is unclear if Nasrallah, was killed in the strike.

Let’s see if we got him. Sure didn’t spare the explosives. pic.twitter.com/bAnx76gvsa — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) September 27, 2024

Over the past two weeks, the IDF and Mossad intelligence service has all but eliminated Hezbollah's chain of command and wounded thousands of terrorist in a covert pager attack.