Did an ABC News Moderator Have a Conflict of Interest Concerning the Trump-Harris Debate?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 12, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The debate is over, but there have been a lot of analyses and commentaries about how awful ABC News’ Linsey Davis and David Muir were during Tuesday night’s debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. They live fact-checked the former president, but not her. The microphones were not muted, and to the shock of no one, the live fact-checks were wrong, especially on crime and abortion. Yet, for Ms. Davis, there’s another issue.

Apparently, she’s a sorority sister of Ms. Harris, a detail that was not revealed until after the debate. While the two reportedly never met, it does question the integrity of the whole event (via NY Post):

Davis, 46, sparked backlash when she fought back against the former president’s false claims that doctors were discussing aborting babies after birth, with Republicans arguing that the ABC moderator was not nearly as tough on Harris’ erroneous assertions. 

Now, it has come to light that the two were both members of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Harris became a member of the sisterhood when she was an undergraduate student at Howard University in Washington 

The Democratic presidential nominee graduated from the private, historically black university in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts. 

Lewis, meanwhile, became an Alpha Kappa Alpha sister when she was an undergraduate at the University of Virginia, where she graduated in 1999 with a bachelor’s in psychology. 

The two sorority sisters, however, had no known meeting prior to Tuesday night’s debate. 

Still, the link unsettled some conservatives, who expressed concern online. 

Yes, some tried to mention how the two women never met, though those involved with or know about the basics of Greek life know this spin isn't it:

It’s not a true smoking gun. Harris relationship with Dana Walden, the executive who runs ABC News, is more jarring, but it’s a rehash that the media and Democrats know and run in the same circles, hence the quasi-state media complex we have between the Left and the legacy press.

