Kamala Harris Is 'Extraordinary Friends' With the 'Person Who Runs ABC'

After the obviously biased presidential debate, critics are slamming ABC News for doing most of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bidding.

During the 90-minute debate, the network’s moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, fact-checked former President Donald Trump every chance they got—but they did not do the same with Harris. In fact, they asked the VP softball questions and asked her “thoughts” on what Trump had to say after they riddled him up.

It was then revealed that Dana Walden, a senior Disney executive whose portfolio includes ABC News, is “extraordinary friends” with Harris.

Conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly accused Walden of trying to “steal this election,” suggesting, “They’re openly working to sink [Trump].”

“They did Dana Walden’s bidding tonight,” Kelly claimed, saying she was disgusted by the network. “It was three against one on that debate stage.”

I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do. The person who runs ABC News is a close personal friend of Kamala Harris, that is responsible for Kamala Harris and her husband meeting. It was a mistake to trust ABC News with this debate. Those two moderators tried to sink Donald Trump tonight. They’re trying to steal this election. They’re openly working to sink him. It was so bad … Their bias against him and toward her, it’s going to backfire.

Walden has donated to Harris several times over the years and $20,000 to President Joe Biden’s campaign. She has also donated to California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi.

She has hosted fundraisers for the VP at her Los Angeles home, one of which she introduced Harris to her now-husband, Doug Emhoff.

Emhoff and Walden’s husband, Matt Walden, have reportedly known each other since the 1980s. Just last month, a Puck report described Walden as a “Hollywood winner” in Harris's rapid nomination as the Democratic nominee.

It is important to note that Harris refused to do a debate with Trump unless it was with one of her approved networks, putting ABC News at the top.

Trump previously criticized the relationship between Harris and Walden, accusing the network of being biased against him.

“I agreed to do [the debate] because they wouldn’t do any other network,” Trump said. ‘[Harris'] best friend is the head of the network.”

Former member of the Republican National Committee Richard Porter said all “ABC reporters are all Democrats rooting for Harris."