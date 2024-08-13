Here Are the Three Words Walz Said That Set Off Days of Mayhem...
Tipsheet

Dem Rep Gets Wrecked On-Air Trying to Claim Trump Is Too Scared to Debate Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 13, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) must possess some level of shamelessness because he fails miserably as a party attack dog. Maybe his work on the first Trump impeachment or his net worth—heir to the Levi-Strauss fortune—buys him goodwill with the party because it’s brutal to watch. There hasn’t been one time when Goldman has checkmated anyone. He’s easily outmaneuvered. Last night, he tried to claim that Donald Trump is afraid to debate. 

Ms. Harris got wrecked by Fox News host Bret Baier, who fact-checked the liberal congressman live on-air. You can’t sell that Trump is afraid when he’s agreed to three debates; the vice president has signed onto the ABC News debate on September 10. So, what was even the point of saying that, Danny?

Trump is afraid to debate someone who said, “It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day.” Please—it wouldn’t shock me if Trump wipes the floor with Harris, who cannot go off-script and is the queen of word salads. She will sound more precise, won’t mumble, and deliver her attack lines, which will sound like a mentally challenged person drafted them. Maybe that person will be Dan Goldman. 

The man is partially responsible for the special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden after this disastrous cross-examination of the IRS whistleblowers, so please keep Goldman as the attack dog. We need some comic relief.

