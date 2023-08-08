Former Fox News Reporter Takes a Blow Torch to Dem's Pathetic Defense of Hunter Biden

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) got a face full of buckshot trying to take the kill shot over the emerging Bien bribery scandal. He tried to be the second shooter and remove this damaging narrative before it could permeate the media landscape. But he’s an awful shot, which is what happens when you’re a complete moron. Goldman missed the target and instead hit the White House with his line of questioning in the IRS whistleblower hearing that inflicted “Dresden-level” damage to any potential Biden defense.

...Goldman was trying to show that the witnesses did not mention a substantive role of Joe Biden, Shapley immediately noted that it did mean that he came to discuss one of the Hunter's deals. The President continues to deny that fact. https://t.co/h3KQUfI743 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023

...Unfortunately, time ran out. With a few more minutes along this line, Goldman could well have sealed the case for the appointment of a Special Counsel. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023

As law professor Jonathan Turley noted, only the expiration of his time spared what could have led to a special counsel appointment. It was that bad. Then, he tried to pivot by saying the whole Biden influence-peddling operation was grounded in selling the “illusion of access.”

Ex-Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer shredded that counterpoint, and now CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge did so as well, pretty much calling him a liar when the Archer transcript was released (via Newsbusters):





Host Anne-Marie Green first asked Herridge "Why are Democrats and Republicans disagreeing on the context of the transcripts." This gave Herridge her chance to correct the lies that were spread by Goldman and others that Hunter Biden had not sought to use his father's influence to shake down foreign governments. "Earlier this week we just had to rely on the characterization from Republicans and Democrats about Devon Archer's testimony," she noted. "But now we can see the full transcript." "You will recall that Democrat Congressman Dan Goldman said that Archer testified that it was the illusion of access to Joe Biden that Hunter Biden was offering to these clients. But in fact, when you look at the transcript what you see is that phrase, illusion of access, is in Dan Goldman's question. It’s actually not what Devon Archer testified to," she explained. According to the transcripts, Herridge noted, Archer said "This was about showing that there was the signal that there’s influence and access here. And Archer goes on to say that there were business meetings that Joe Biden attended, or business meetings, rather meals with business associates." "What he also said is that after at least one of those meals money was wired to Hunter Biden that he believed had paid for one of his sports cars. So there’s a lot here in addition to these emails as well," Herridge noted.

Mr. Goldman, you didn’t have to do this, sir. You’re an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune; why are you doing this? Are you bored? Because being a big hitter in the Biden defense isn’t your thing. Not that I’m complaining, but what are you good for? You’re not doing Democrats favors; you stepped on that landmine during the IRS hearing and haven’t cleaned up the mess. Now, establishment media outlets are calling out your BS. Brutal couple of days for you, congressman. I’d say disqualifying.

YIKES: Rep. Dan Goldman was trying to prove that Joe Biden was not implicated in the IRS Whistleblowers' allegations, but instead accidentally showed that Joe Biden did discuss foreign business dealings with his son Hunter. pic.twitter.com/6nyEhfm36G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

Thank you, Democrat Representative Dan Goldman, for helping expose another lie told by Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/Sho4zFEs2s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023



