Tipsheet

I Guess We Can Thank This Democrat for the Hunter Biden Special Counsel Investigation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 11, 2023 11:25 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

He’s not worthy of a gift basket, but Rep. Dan Goldman’s (D-NY) disastrous cross-examination of the IRS whistleblowers last month might have paved the way for today's special counsel appointment. US Attorney David Weiss has been tasked with investigating the president’s son. 

Law professor Jonathan Turley was adamant that if Goldman had a couple more minutes in his question time, such an appointment would have come sooner, describing the New York congressman’s line of questioning as delivering “Dresden-level” damage to any Biden defense over these sleazy business deals. 

Goldman said the quiet part out loud. It blew up in his face, and then he tried to fix it by peddling the “illusion of access” line to rationalize these arguably illegal business transactions on behalf of the Biden family with foreign officials, some of whom were not friendly to the United States or her interests. That inane talking point got trashed when it was discovered that Hunter received some $20 million in payments from Ukrainian and Central Asian oligarchs. You can’t sell that line with a straight face when millions of dollars were transferred. Everyone knew what was up with these arrangements. 

IRS agents Joseph Zeigler and Gary Shapley testified last month to persistent interference from the Justice Department concerning their inquiries into Hunter’s tax activities. The credible testimony caused Democrats to suffer fits as they couldn’t refute, deny, or debunk their claims. Soon afterward, Donald Trump was indicted a third time over the January 6 event, allowing the media to drop the emerging Biden bribery scandal, but not for long.  


