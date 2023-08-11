I Guess We Can Thank This Democrat for the Hunter Biden Special Counsel Investigation

He’s not worthy of a gift basket, but Rep. Dan Goldman’s (D-NY) disastrous cross-examination of the IRS whistleblowers last month might have paved the way for today's special counsel appointment. US Attorney David Weiss has been tasked with investigating the president’s son.

Law professor Jonathan Turley was adamant that if Goldman had a couple more minutes in his question time, such an appointment would have come sooner, describing the New York congressman’s line of questioning as delivering “Dresden-level” damage to any Biden defense over these sleazy business deals.

YIKES: Rep. Dan Goldman was trying to prove that Joe Biden was not implicated in the IRS Whistleblowers' allegations, but instead accidentally showed that Joe Biden did discuss foreign business dealings with his son Hunter. pic.twitter.com/6nyEhfm36G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

Thank you, Democrat Representative Dan Goldman, for helping expose another lie told by Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/Sho4zFEs2s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023

Goldman said the quiet part out loud. It blew up in his face, and then he tried to fix it by peddling the “illusion of access” line to rationalize these arguably illegal business transactions on behalf of the Biden family with foreign officials, some of whom were not friendly to the United States or her interests. That inane talking point got trashed when it was discovered that Hunter received some $20 million in payments from Ukrainian and Central Asian oligarchs. You can’t sell that line with a straight face when millions of dollars were transferred. Everyone knew what was up with these arrangements.

IRS agents Joseph Zeigler and Gary Shapley testified last month to persistent interference from the Justice Department concerning their inquiries into Hunter’s tax activities. The credible testimony caused Democrats to suffer fits as they couldn’t refute, deny, or debunk their claims. Soon afterward, Donald Trump was indicted a third time over the January 6 event, allowing the media to drop the emerging Biden bribery scandal, but not for long.

Rep. Goldman just tripped the wire on Joe Biden. In trying to grill the whistleblowers to show that there is no evidence that Joe Biden was involved, he elicited an answer that the witnesses established that Joe Biden did discuss business deals of Hunter with the Chinese... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023

...Goldman was trying to show that the witnesses did not mention a substantive role of Joe Biden, Shapley immediately noted that it did mean that he came to discuss one of the Hunter's deals. The President continues to deny that fact. https://t.co/h3KQUfI743 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023

...Goldman prompted a sworn statement from the investigator that Biden did indeed discuss his son's business deals. In doing so, Goldman may have delivered one of the most damaging moments in the hearing for the Bidens. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023

...Unfortunately, time ran out. With a few more minutes along this line, Goldman could well have sealed the case for the appointment of a Special Counsel. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023



